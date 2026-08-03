Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Alice
17h

Pascal, these recaps are priceless. But for this I might have missed Benoit Pare'. With others, your continuing drip of facts wears on the stone of self-imposed ignorance. Law, peace, and context, thank you for all three.

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