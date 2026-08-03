Dear All,

I hope you are holding up well.

Here are the newest releases on the channel. Last week I had in particular Benoit Paré (former OSCE observer in the Donbas) and Nicolai Petro (Professor at U Rhode Island) back on the channel. Both I had on before but not in a while, so I was quite glad getting to catch up with them. Unsurprisingly, our main topic was Ukraine and NATO’s failing proxy war. However, we are as far away from a resolution to this conflict as to the one in West Asia.

Tragic times. The only shimmer of hope is that Trump actually called off the strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure that was in the making for last weekend. But how the US wants to extricate itself from both of these quagmires is yet anyone’s guess.

Cheers,

Pascal

Asia DESTROYES US Pacific Hegemony. End of Alliances | Prof. Jomo Kwame Sundaram

26 Jul, 2026

Prof. Jomo Kwame Sundaram warns Iran war threatens ASEAN energy, food, and trade, and US access to regional air/sea routes risks militarizing the Malacca corridor. He critiques BRICS’ limits, urging revival of the Non-Aligned Movement focused on pacifism, sustainable development, de‑militarization, and southern-led financial infrastructure.

Revealed: EX-OSCE Observer DESTROYS Ukraine War Lies | Benoit Pare

27 Jul, 2026

Benoit Pare, ex‑OSCE observer, argues Western coverage of Mariupol, Bucha, Kramatorsk, Nord Stream and 2022 Istanbul talks omitted key facts, alleging manipulation, possible false‑flags, US strategic influence over Ukraine, and media‑driven escalation — urging independent investigations and caution about propaganda’s role.

Politics of Collapse Has Begun: Kiev’s Is Hiding THIS | Prof. Nicolai Petro

29 Jul, 2026

Prof. Nicolai Petro argues the Russia–Ukraine conflict is a grinding war of attrition—Russia consolidating Donbas and striking Odesa—while drones and “wonder weapons” won’t decide victory. He warns Western support prolongs the war, fuels Ukrainian radicalization, risks postwar insurgency and instability, and prompted Zelensky’s leadership shakeup.

Ukraine War Narrative COLLAPSES. Europe Starts Panicking | Ian Proud

30 Jul, 2026

Ian Proud warns the Ukraine war narrative is collapsing as Russia consolidates gains; Zelensky courts US support risking Iranian involvement; Western media masks attritional reality; Europe faces energy-driven economic strain, political backlash and EU institutional crisis; Russia practices measured reciprocity; upcoming US midterms and European elections may shift policy.

Escalation to DEFEAT: USA Losing on BOTH Fronts | Stanislav Krapivnik

31 Jul, 2026

Stanislav Krapivnik warns the Ukraine and Iran conflicts are merging into horizontal escalation, spotlighting U.S. two‑front limits, Iranian strikes, drone warfare, Russia’s measured but escalating responses (Black Sea closures), looming Ukrainian defensive collapses by autumn, and uncertain post‑war security dynamics involving NATO, Poland, and energy dependencies.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

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