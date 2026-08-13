Dear All,

I‘m on a little summer holiday, so there will be a view videos less than usual on the channel this and next week.

Here are the ones from the previous week.

I hope you are all enjoying the summer (that is. if you are on the northern hemisphere)! I hope you, too, get to switch off a bit.

Cheers,

Pascal

No Strikes on Iran, Gulf States Intervene, Trump Claims Deal Near.

Sunday, August 02, 2026

Mohammad Marandi outlines Iran’s conventional second-strike strategy: deep, dispersed underground facilities, regional command networks, and autonomous commanders that retaliate against U.S. targets and Gulf states. He warns desalination-linked Gulf water infrastructure would trigger broader escalation, argues Iran’s eye-for-an-eye approach dominates, and suggests Trump’s pause signals a strategic shift, not de-escalation.

Tokyo’s CRAZY New Policies: Power Grab & Economic Collapse | Aya Ikegame

Tuesday, August 04, 2026

Aya Ikegame surveys Japan’s fragility: oil shortages from Iran/Russia strain supply; government subsidies mask gaps; the sub-capital bid, national-flag law, and imperial-house rules spark controversy. She traces power in the LDP—Aso’s clan influence, weak opposition, and risks to the pacifist constitution, Japan-China dynamics, and succession politics.

Another CRUSHING Defeat: US Out Of Options In Iran | Patrick Hennings

Wednesday, August 05, 2026

Patrick Henningsen discusses his Iran reporting, noting massive funeral turnout (Tehran 8–15 million; nationwide ~40 million), debunking Western propaganda about protests, and the regime’s unity under pressure. He argues Iran’s social cohesion, 5,000-year civilizational identity, and self-reliance expose Western demonization, strengthen deterrence, and propel a multipolar regional order.

Dirty WAR Against Europe Begins: New Globalist Migrant Crisis | Fethi

Friday, August 07, 2026

Fethi argues Morocco orchestrated the Ceuta/Melilla influx to pressure Spain amid Gaza/Palestine tensions, aided by US and Israel; frames a plan to fracture Europe via migration as leverage for access to the Strait of Gibraltar. He cites pipelines, Algeria-Morocco tensions, and an internal Moroccan power struggle ahead of elections.

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