Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Freddy Jansson's avatar
Freddy Jansson
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Hi Pascal, thanks again for your very much appreciated contributions with presented facts and analyses, you not too often meet in main stream media.

It is good to learn and understand what is really happening behind the screens och why the evil western powers and leaders act so badly. They seem to be orchestrated by the wealthy few, who wish to earn more money on behalf of us in the rest of the world.

Happy holidays!

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