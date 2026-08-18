Dear All,

Attached are last weeks video topics.

If you want to read rather than watch them, on the neutralitystudies.com homepage you find summaries and full transcripts of all of them.

Hope you are all enjoying the summer!

Cheers,

Pascal

The “Vietnam Moment” Is Near: Empire Exhausts Itself | Prof. David Gibbs

Sunday, August 09, 2026

David Gibbs argues in-depth on Baltic Russophobia, citizenship issues for Russian minorities, and EU hypocrisy toward Russia; he contends Russia can sustain the war, Ukraine’s front weakens, and a ‘Vietnam Moment’ looms as Western elites risk accountability gaps, growing anti-war sentiment, and potential political instability in Europe and beyond.

End of NATO Hegemony: New Alliance “Nothing Burger” Exposes Western Weakness

Monday, August 10, 2026

Pascal analyzes Saudi Arabia–Pakistan–Turkey’s new pact, arguing the texts aren’t public and the defense clause may be weak—more alliance theater than NATO-style security. He frames it as multipolar posturing signaling a shift, with Turkey’s multi-vector diplomacy and US tacit approval, not a sovereign shield.

The REAL Reason Peace in Ukraine is Impossible | Pavel Shchelin

Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Pavel Shchelin argues there is no universal rationality; worldviews shape desires and decisions. He reframes Ukraine as a battle over symbolic orders—Brussels’ liberal peace vs Russian partnership—driven by pride, sovereignty, and religious ethics. Sanctions, peace proposals, and NATO are read as symbolic power plays, with negotiations hindered by competing narratives.

China Shocks USA: The Fight Is Already Over | Prof. Wang Wen

Thursday, August 13, 2026

Professor Wang Wen argues Trump 2.0 exposes US systemic contradictions and that China should leverage domestic reform and strategic resilience. China’s long-term plan centers on sustainable growth, BRICS-led governance, Belt and Road, AI and green tech, and multilateralism to broaden global influence while pursuing peaceful development and shared prosperity.

NATO’s Terrible Mistake: Proxy-War Turns Against Europe | Anatol Lieven

Friday, August 14, 2026

Anatol Lieven argues Ukraine’s NATO dispute and battlefield stalemate hinder a lasting peace; talks should involve Russia via the UN Security Council, with compromises on Donbas. He warns Western institutions fail to learn, US weapon limits strain allies, and wider tensions—Iran, Israel, Ceuta, and China—shape a cautious, fragmented path forward.

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