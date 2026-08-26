Dear All,

Here are the video recaps from last week.

I particularly recommend watching (or reading on the homepage) the discussion by Nel Bonilla, who always has a brilliant way of explaining mass-violence in a system theoretical and holistic way.

Her (scary) conclusion is that the US and NATO are not at all as „headless“ a chicken as they might look at the moment. Their longterm planing has a horizon of decades and is clearly geared toward more war.

Best,

Pascal

Iran War Round 3: Tehran Prepares Knock-Out Blow | Prof. S.M. Marandi

Saturday, August 15, 2026

Prof. S.M. Marandi argues Iran endures Western siege by diversifying trade routes (China, Central Asia, Turkey, Iraq) and preparing for long war with missiles/drones. He says Iran opposes nuclear weapons, caps missile range, seeks US base withdrawal, and avoids destabilizing Saudi Arabia, while Gulf states wobble amid US decline.

🚨ESCALATION: Trade War Gets Worse, Iran War Extends to Ukraine | Stas Krapivnik

Monday, August 17, 2026

Stas Krapivnik assesses the Turkey-Pakistan-Saudi alliance and its Iran-facing calculus, noting only ministry statements so far. He contrasts NATO Article 5 and Article 4, discusses Saudi financing, Pakistan’s Iran links, Turkish Kurdish risks, and Saudi–Houthis. He outlines Russia’s Ukraine push, maritime escalation, and weather’s impact on combat tempo.

Eurasia Breaks USA: Three Front Defeat Forming | Prof. Radhika Desai

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Radhika Desai outlines three fronts challenging U.S. dominance: Korea peace efforts and the erosion of the U.S. military umbrella; the dollar debt trap and IMF/World Bank-led restructurings; and China’s rise, China Shock 2.0, with Western overcapacity and neoliberal demand woes. She also discusses MAGA splits and East-West Asia dynamics.

NATO’s Plans for Total Global Dominance & The Bunker State | Nel Bonilla

Thursday, August 20, 2026

Nel Bonilla outlines the bunker state framework and NATO 3.0 as a shift toward deeper militarization and a transatlantic defense ecosystem. She argues NATO is a node, not a driver, with Europe facing mobilization, conscription, and proxy warfare, funded by private capital toward a global West, while peace movements resist.

US Empire Defeated: Multipolarity Wins Against Colonial West | Dr Kee Beng Ooi

Friday, August 21, 2026

Kee Beng Ooi argues globalization is shifting toward a multipolar order where Western dominance wanes and China’s rise reshapes decolonization. He surveys Southeast Asia’s optimism, Bandung’s legacy, ASEAN centrality, and the Malacca Strait as a maritime hub. He urges re-educating the West, embracing equal sovereignty, and a decolonized language.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

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