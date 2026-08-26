Dear All,
Here are the video recaps from last week.
I particularly recommend watching (or reading on the homepage) the discussion by Nel Bonilla, who always has a brilliant way of explaining mass-violence in a system theoretical and holistic way.
Her (scary) conclusion is that the US and NATO are not at all as „headless“ a chicken as they might look at the moment. Their longterm planing has a horizon of decades and is clearly geared toward more war.
Best,
Pascal
Iran War Round 3: Tehran Prepares Knock-Out Blow | Prof. S.M. Marandi
Saturday, August 15, 2026
Prof. S.M. Marandi argues Iran endures Western siege by diversifying trade routes (China, Central Asia, Turkey, Iraq) and preparing for long war with missiles/drones. He says Iran opposes nuclear weapons, caps missile range, seeks US base withdrawal, and avoids destabilizing Saudi Arabia, while Gulf states wobble amid US decline.
🚨ESCALATION: Trade War Gets Worse, Iran War Extends to Ukraine | Stas Krapivnik
Monday, August 17, 2026
Stas Krapivnik assesses the Turkey-Pakistan-Saudi alliance and its Iran-facing calculus, noting only ministry statements so far. He contrasts NATO Article 5 and Article 4, discusses Saudi financing, Pakistan’s Iran links, Turkish Kurdish risks, and Saudi–Houthis. He outlines Russia’s Ukraine push, maritime escalation, and weather’s impact on combat tempo.
Eurasia Breaks USA: Three Front Defeat Forming | Prof. Radhika Desai
Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Radhika Desai outlines three fronts challenging U.S. dominance: Korea peace efforts and the erosion of the U.S. military umbrella; the dollar debt trap and IMF/World Bank-led restructurings; and China’s rise, China Shock 2.0, with Western overcapacity and neoliberal demand woes. She also discusses MAGA splits and East-West Asia dynamics.
NATO’s Plans for Total Global Dominance & The Bunker State | Nel Bonilla
Thursday, August 20, 2026
Nel Bonilla outlines the bunker state framework and NATO 3.0 as a shift toward deeper militarization and a transatlantic defense ecosystem. She argues NATO is a node, not a driver, with Europe facing mobilization, conscription, and proxy warfare, funded by private capital toward a global West, while peace movements resist.
US Empire Defeated: Multipolarity Wins Against Colonial West | Dr Kee Beng Ooi
Friday, August 21, 2026
Kee Beng Ooi argues globalization is shifting toward a multipolar order where Western dominance wanes and China’s rise reshapes decolonization. He surveys Southeast Asia’s optimism, Bandung’s legacy, ASEAN centrality, and the Malacca Strait as a maritime hub. He urges re-educating the West, embracing equal sovereignty, and a decolonized language.
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Hi Pascal!
Your pickings are right on the spot again. Your focal points pinpoint the most crucial state of minds and conflicts in our world in a very talented and skilled manner. The international capitalist world has truly entered a hostile bunker state of mind and behavior. Like a cornered rat, it bites and make a lot of noise even to his rat friends (no offence meant to ordinary Canadians).
The digging in, in shielded fortified bunkers, called the eufemestic and fluffy word, happens now the Cloud. These data bunkers, well protected data centers, sometimes under ground, are like a horrendous massive gulag archipelago around the world, which act like spycentrals and AI-factories for calculating who the next victim, bombing coordinates whether in Iran, Gaza or nextdoors to you. They collect and steal all data in the world, also from you. This is the the bunker state of international capital that threaten us all.
You should help me with my 2028 presidential run. I start off by recognizing that narcissists make for the worst leaders. I've got it all figured out and what I have to say and my leadership style could change the course of human history.