Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Freddy Jansson's avatar
Freddy Jansson
2h

Hi Pascal!

Your pickings are right on the spot again. Your focal points pinpoint the most crucial state of minds and conflicts in our world in a very talented and skilled manner. The international capitalist world has truly entered a hostile bunker state of mind and behavior. Like a cornered rat, it bites and make a lot of noise even to his rat friends (no offence meant to ordinary Canadians).

The digging in, in shielded fortified bunkers, called the eufemestic and fluffy word, happens now the Cloud. These data bunkers, well protected data centers, sometimes under ground, are like a horrendous massive gulag archipelago around the world, which act like spycentrals and AI-factories for calculating who the next victim, bombing coordinates whether in Iran, Gaza or nextdoors to you. They collect and steal all data in the world, also from you. This is the the bunker state of international capital that threaten us all.

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
12h

You should help me with my 2028 presidential run. I start off by recognizing that narcissists make for the worst leaders. I've got it all figured out and what I have to say and my leadership style could change the course of human history.

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