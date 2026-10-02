Dear All,

With much delay, here is the recap. I particularly recommend the oral history with Prof David Gibbs and Col. Lawrence Wilkerson.

Cheers,

Pascal

The Real History of the Forever Wars | Prof. D. Gibbs & Col. L. Wilkerson

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Prof. David Gibbs and Col. Lawrence Wilkerson trace post‑Cold War decisions from the Gulf War and April Glaspie’s Iraq meeting to sanctions versus war and UN legitimacy. They discuss NATO expansion, Russia, Wolfowitz and neocons, Yugoslavia, and the 2002 National Security Strategy shaping modern defense policy.

Yemen Destroys US Middle-East Strategy. US-Saudi Alliance FAILING | Laith Marouf

Sunday, September 20, 2026

Laith Marouf argues Yemen’s front lines are expanding, with Ansar Allah pressing Ma’rib and Al-Jawf and threatening Aden; a Saudi-led blockade worsens chaos. He links Yemen’s defense to indigenous weapons and Iran support, notes Oman as mediator, and warns of US-Saudi imperial dynamics, regional nuclear risks, and Egypt’s wary stance.

Report from Moscow: Europe Is SCREWED | Larry C. Johnson

Monday, September 21, 2026

Larry C. Johnson reports from Moscow, arguing Washington’s diplomacy is failing and Russia has abandoned Western negotiations. He warns Europe faces a prolonged confrontation, predicts a future war with Europe, highlights Western weapon shortages and US overreach, notes Iran-Yemen dynamics, and warns of a looming global economic and energy crisis.

NATO’s Next “Wonder Weapon” FAILS. Ukraine Nears Collapse | Rainer Rupp

Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Rainer Rupp argues AI hype overstates battlefield impact; Palantir data rooms are digital force multipliers, not decisive. Real-time intelligence and hard capabilities—industrial capacity, ammunition, air defense—remain decisive. Iran outpaces Ukraine in electronics and intelligence; Western bases are liabilities as stocks dwindle. The discussion foresees European political tremors and war weariness.

Why Washington Keeps Choosing War | D. Klein & C. Coyne

Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Daniel Klein and Christopher Coyne advocate peace and multipolarity, challenging US primacy and militarism. They trace incentives behind the war machine, regime change, and corporate-state power, urging peace via everyday cooperation, trade, and diplomacy. Drawing on Grotius, Adam Smith, and Western/non-Western traditions, they seek a broad, tolerant peace coalition.

Europe’s War-Hysteria Getting CRAZY | Stas Krapivnik

Thursday, September 24, 2026

Stas Krapivnik argues Europe’s war-hysteria risks a wider conflict as Russia counters with strikes on Ukrainian ports and data centers while warning freight and energy shocks will bite this winter. He contends Western warehousing destruction, sanctions, and fuel shortages threaten food security and diesel supplies, pushing Europe toward hunger.

How We Lost the Peace After the Cold War | Amb. Jack Matlock

Friday, September 25, 2026

Amb. Jack Matlock argues the Cold War ended through negotiated diplomacy, not victory. NATO expansion and Ukraine’s neutrality eroded security, fueling Russian tensions and the Ukraine war. He critiques sanctions and unilateralism, stresses mutual security and cooperation, warns about AI and biotech threats, and urges sane diplomacy to prevent catastrophe.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

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