Dear All,
With much delay, here is the recap. I particularly recommend the oral history with Prof David Gibbs and Col. Lawrence Wilkerson.
Cheers,
Pascal
The Real History of the Forever Wars | Prof. D. Gibbs & Col. L. Wilkerson
Saturday, September 19, 2026
Prof. David Gibbs and Col. Lawrence Wilkerson trace post‑Cold War decisions from the Gulf War and April Glaspie’s Iraq meeting to sanctions versus war and UN legitimacy. They discuss NATO expansion, Russia, Wolfowitz and neocons, Yugoslavia, and the 2002 National Security Strategy shaping modern defense policy.
Yemen Destroys US Middle-East Strategy. US-Saudi Alliance FAILING | Laith Marouf
Sunday, September 20, 2026
Laith Marouf argues Yemen’s front lines are expanding, with Ansar Allah pressing Ma’rib and Al-Jawf and threatening Aden; a Saudi-led blockade worsens chaos. He links Yemen’s defense to indigenous weapons and Iran support, notes Oman as mediator, and warns of US-Saudi imperial dynamics, regional nuclear risks, and Egypt’s wary stance.
Report from Moscow: Europe Is SCREWED | Larry C. Johnson
Monday, September 21, 2026
Larry C. Johnson reports from Moscow, arguing Washington’s diplomacy is failing and Russia has abandoned Western negotiations. He warns Europe faces a prolonged confrontation, predicts a future war with Europe, highlights Western weapon shortages and US overreach, notes Iran-Yemen dynamics, and warns of a looming global economic and energy crisis.
NATO’s Next “Wonder Weapon” FAILS. Ukraine Nears Collapse | Rainer Rupp
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Rainer Rupp argues AI hype overstates battlefield impact; Palantir data rooms are digital force multipliers, not decisive. Real-time intelligence and hard capabilities—industrial capacity, ammunition, air defense—remain decisive. Iran outpaces Ukraine in electronics and intelligence; Western bases are liabilities as stocks dwindle. The discussion foresees European political tremors and war weariness.
Why Washington Keeps Choosing War | D. Klein & C. Coyne
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Daniel Klein and Christopher Coyne advocate peace and multipolarity, challenging US primacy and militarism. They trace incentives behind the war machine, regime change, and corporate-state power, urging peace via everyday cooperation, trade, and diplomacy. Drawing on Grotius, Adam Smith, and Western/non-Western traditions, they seek a broad, tolerant peace coalition.
Europe’s War-Hysteria Getting CRAZY | Stas Krapivnik
Thursday, September 24, 2026
Stas Krapivnik argues Europe’s war-hysteria risks a wider conflict as Russia counters with strikes on Ukrainian ports and data centers while warning freight and energy shocks will bite this winter. He contends Western warehousing destruction, sanctions, and fuel shortages threaten food security and diesel supplies, pushing Europe toward hunger.
How We Lost the Peace After the Cold War | Amb. Jack Matlock
Friday, September 25, 2026
Amb. Jack Matlock argues the Cold War ended through negotiated diplomacy, not victory. NATO expansion and Ukraine’s neutrality eroded security, fueling Russian tensions and the Ukraine war. He critiques sanctions and unilateralism, stresses mutual security and cooperation, warns about AI and biotech threats, and urges sane diplomacy to prevent catastrophe.
Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.
Don’t want weekly recaps? You may opt out by clicking unsubscribe below and deselecting “Episode Recap”.
If you found value in our work and want to support us on keeping things free for everyone, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or purchasing one of our original & unique merch. Thank you!
Pascal’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Palantir is a dual use technology.
Meaning a weapon.
No weapon is peaceful, so palsntir will never be used for peace as only war will provide the funds to keep it running. Peace is not in palantirs interest.
This counts for ALL LLMs AIs oracle databases, Amazon AWS datacenters, etc are all dual-use technology
I very much enjoyed the conversation among Daniel Klein, Christopher Coyne and you, Pascal. Thank you for inviting them on your channel.