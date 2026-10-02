Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
Oct 2

Palantir is a dual use technology.

Meaning a weapon.

No weapon is peaceful, so palsntir will never be used for peace as only war will provide the funds to keep it running. Peace is not in palantirs interest.

This counts for ALL LLMs AIs oracle databases, Amazon AWS datacenters, etc are all dual-use technology

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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
Oct 2

I very much enjoyed the conversation among Daniel Klein, Christopher Coyne and you, Pascal. Thank you for inviting them on your channel.

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