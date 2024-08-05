Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mustafa Asci's avatar
Mustafa Asci
Aug 5

Merhaba Pascal ,

Bildirimleriniz için teşekkür ederim. Olayları ve gelişmeleri daha iyi anlamama katkı sağlıyor. Küçük bir problem : Video paylaşımlarınızda SaneVox- Türkçe vardı kaldırdınız niçin ? Ayrıca paylaştığınız videoların (Untertitel) Türkçe çevirisi olmadığı için başka bir dilde anlamaya çalışmak benim için zor oluyor. Her şeye rağmen sizleri ve paylaşımlarınızı takip ettikçe yalnız olmadığımı hissediyorum. Tekrardan teşekkür ediyorum 👏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture