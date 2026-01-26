Hola. Pascal here, with the fourth installment of the weekly recap (thanks to AI, this is easier to do now than last year, when I tried manually). Last week was a busy one because so much was happening that needed discussing. Luckily, I’m blessed with many brilliant colleagues who join these conversations. I think the most popular topic on the shows was Davos and the WEF. The speeches by these different Western “leaders” were just very revealing—from the honest ones, like Canadian PM Carney, who said out loud that they knew all along the “rules-based order” was a convenient Western fiction to dominate the globe, all the way to the stupid ones, like Germany’s Merz, who said Greenland needed to be defended from Russia (yes, not from the US, which claims it, but from Russia, which never said a word about it).

Oh, and I had for the first time Ali Abunimah on the show. I admire his journalism and activism for Palestine on the Electronic Intifada. So it was a real honor speaking to him!

Please have a look at the overview.

Building a Private ‘Trump UN’: The Massive Board of Peace Scam.

19 Jan, 2026

Pascal analyzes Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace,” arguing it’s not a rival UN but a Trump‑controlled international organization enabled by a UN Security Council resolution. He details its charter, governance, immunity, and funding rules, framing it as a personal investment vehicle using Gaza as an entry point.

Larry Johnson TERMINATED by YouTube, Failed Regime Change and the Iran Crisis.

20 Jan, 2026

Larry Johnson argues Big Tech censorship lacks due process and is intertwined with government pressure, debanking, and propaganda. He critiques U.S. foreign policy as uniquely destructive, details failed regime‑change efforts in Iran, warns of war escalation, and stresses alternative platforms, open debate, and resisting media gaslighting.

Capitalist Hegemony Is DOOMED. Donor-Class Panik | Dr. William I. Robinson

21 Jan, 2026

William I. Robinson argues global capitalism is in an epochal crisis driven by overaccumulation, ecological limits, and collapsing legitimacy. He links war, repression, and digital capitalism to surplus absorption, warns of financial collapse and climate catastrophe, critiques nation‑state realism, and outlines reformist global New Deal scenarios versus fascist trajectories.

UK Elite Navy Officer EXPOSES Crisis of Western Decision Making | Steve Jermy

22 Jan, 2026

Retired British naval commodore Steve Jermy argues the West suffers a deep crisis of strategy and leadership, misjudging energy, industry, and power realities. He says sanctions and militarization are unsustainable, Russia’s war approach is coherent and industrially grounded, and Europe risks economic self‑harm through securitocracy and strategic denial.

How Iran Defeated the US-Israel Regime Change OP | Hugh Miles

22 Jan, 2026

Hugh Miles argues recent unrest in Iran was a failed US‑Israeli “hybrid war” regime‑change operation involving sanctions, propaganda, and covert support. He explains why it collapsed, highlights Russian and Chinese backing of Tehran, and assesses the broader decline of US power and Israel’s strategic position.

End Of Hegemony In Davos: Live Stream With Michael Rossi

23 Jan, 2026

Michael Rossi argues Davos revealed open acknowledgment of the collapse of the US‑led order, exposing Western hypocrisy and selective “rules‑based” norms. He frames Trump’s policies as signs of declining hegemony, rising multipolarity, hemispheric ambitions, economic coercion, and Europe’s strategic paralysis amid US unpredictability.

They Just Quietly DESTROYED The Western Empire | Drs. A. Chenoy & K. Rakhra

23 Jan, 2026

Chenoy and Rakhra argue Western hegemony is eroding as BRICS advances pragmatic, non‑aligned multipolarity. They discuss Trump’s disruption of alliances, Global South coordination, BRICS finance and currency initiatives, India’s 2026 chairmanship, India‑China tensions, and shifting trade, globalization, and EU‑India relations.

Zionism Is Terminating Freedom in the West | Ali Abunimah

24 Jan, 2026

Ali Abunimah recounts his arrest and detention in Zurich, exposing alleged political interference, intelligence involvement, and violations of free speech. He situates his case within broader Western repression of pro‑Palestinian voices, warning of democratic erosion and coordinated censorship across Europe and the US.

