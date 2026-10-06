Dear All,

And the next recap is here: Today, I have lots of in-person videos shot in Istanbul at the East-West Forum, where we discussed the way forward toward a peaceful multipolar world—and how we, as ordinary citizens, can help bring it about, since too many of our leaders in the West are actively working to undermine it.

The in person videos are with: Glenn Diesen, Richard Sakwa, Jeff Rich, and Daniel Davis.

More publications from the East-West Forum will follow in due course. Two panels have already been published on the Harici YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@harici

Cheers,

Pascal

The USA Is DESTROYING Europe from Within | Prof. Glenn Diesen

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Glenn Diesen argues Europe risks escalating conflict with Russia amid a shifting multipolar order. He critiques European leaders’ warmongering, NATO expansion, and drone-driven narratives, warns against escalation and nuclear risk, and advocates diversifying energy ties and embracing multipolarity to avoid outsourcing conflict and preserve stability.

Why the West Can’t Make Peace | Prof. Richard Sakwa

Sunday, September 27, 2026

Richard Sakwa challenges a monolithic West, outlining three West layers—philosophical, imperial, political—and a looming post-West order. He warns of de-sovereignization, universalist arrogance, and Cold War-era dynamics reemerging in a nuclear age. He champions anti-hegemonic, non-bloc pluralism and a Charter Order grounded in UN law.

How To Defeat an Empire: The Post-Hegemonic World Is Shaping Up | Dr. Jeff Rich

Monday, September 28, 2026

Jeff Rich argues for a peaceful multipolar world built on UN Charter-based cooperation, skeptical of ‘civilisation state’ labels yet acknowledging India-China dynamics. He urges curbing US unilateralism, embracing interdependence, and expanding BRICS-like forums; highlights Hormuz-area regionalism, Ukraine reconstruction, and the limits of military power, inspired by Václav Havel’s powerless power.

Neocons In Defeat Denial, Trump Schizophrenia Getting Worse | Daniel Davis

Monday, September 28, 2026

Daniel Davis analyzes Trump’s contradictory Iran policy, erratic diplomacy with Russia and China, and White House loyalty dynamics. He argues the administration lacks strategy, cites purges in the military, warns NATO cannot win a conventional war against Russia, stresses need for integrated air defenses, and highlights nuclear escalation risks.

New Data on War Mentality in Europe. Why Swiss Reject Strict Neutrality | Pascal Lottaz

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Pascal Lottaz argues that Switzerland’s 70.15% rejection of the neutrality referendum signals a broader European war mentality, with broad sanctions support and confrontation with Russia. He critiques media framing, notes turnout and inertia, and outlines a 30–70 split on rekindling ties with Russia, warning of mass psychosis and escalation risks.

The West’s Response to Scholasticide: Gaza’s Fight for a Future | Abdullah W.

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Abdullah W. from Jabalia, Gaza, details continuing English literature online amid destruction and displacement. He recounts an offer to study journalism at Goldsmiths, London, blocked by visa processes and roughly £45,000 funding, plus wider barriers Gazan students face. He calls for scalable support and real pathways.

Looting Russia: Why the British Empire Never Died | Alex Krainer

Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Alex Krainer argues post-Soviet privatization funneled trillions to Western financiers via a looting operation, challenging Browder’s narrative. He details Semibankirshchina, the City of London–Wall Street nexus, and debt-driven asset stripping, portraying an undead British Empire influencing Russia, Iran, and Ukraine. He advocates sovereignty and negotiated peace over confrontation.

China, Russia and the Battle for Eurasia | Ryan Perkins

Friday, October 02, 2026

Ryan Perkins discusses the Contest for the Caucasus (TRIPP) and the Eurasia Canal, weighing US-backed versus Russian corridors and funding prospects (especially Chinese investment). He outlines Belt and Road evolution, Sino-Russian partnership, and the shift to digital sovereignty. He also analyzes Hormuz-related pressure on China and Iran’s role.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

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