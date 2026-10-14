Dear All,

Last week, a lot of things happened. Most importantly, my friend and fellow youtuber, Ian Proud—a former British diplomat—was detained at Heathrow Airport for several hours and questioned by the UK authorities for his participation in the Valdai Discussion Club.

The same thing happened before to Professor Richard Sakwa. It’s pur intimidation because neither of them has done anything illegal by participating in one of Russia’s most important policy forums. But that’s the state of the “free West” — you are free to do what the authorities like you to do. If you do something else, you’ll be treated like a criminal, even if you haven’t done anything illegal. My EU sanctioned compatriots Jacques Baud and Nathalie Yamb as well as the German journalist Hüseyin Doğru could tell you even much more about these dynamics.

If you have time, have a look at Ian’s testimony about this incident on my channel. Luckily he is back home again and has all his electronic equipment back. But we are definitely headed for some rough years to come.

Cheers,

Pascal

Europe’s Industrial Collapse: Companies Are Fleeing | Dr. S. Ebner & R. Landgraf

Saturday, October 03, 2026

Dr. S. Ebner and Rolf Landgraf discuss Europe’s industrial exodus: cheap German valuations spur sales to US/Chinese buyers, fueled by bureaucracy, energy costs, and financialization. They note dependence on the U.S. defense market, wave of deindustrialization, and Brussels’ deadlock, but see opportunities in U.S. expansion, vertical farming, and AI.

The REAL Reason USA Freaks-Out Over Iran | S. M. Marandi

Sunday, October 04, 2026

S. M. Marandi warns the U.S. is edging toward a renewed Iran war, with sanctions weaponized to trigger a medical crisis and choke Hormuz oil flows. He says Iran is prepared to retaliate and that US military limits, Yemen/Iraq dynamics, and Israeli politics could spark a meltdown. Awareness is crucial.

NATO Threatens Kaliningrad: Worst Mistake Yet | Stas Krapivnik

Monday, October 05, 2026

Stas Krapivnik warns Kaliningrad is a fortress-bristling flashpoint and NATO escalation could ignite a wider European war, not merely Ukraine. He critiques Western threat narratives, details Russia’s potential responses, flags NATO red lines, notes HIMARS in Estonia threatening St. Petersburg, and highlights the human toll and danger of broader conflict.

US Gulf Empire Collapses, Ukraine War Escalation in Kiev | Larry Johnson

Tuesday, October 06, 2026

Larry Johnson contends the West’s Russia-collapse narrative is wrong; Moscow plans to widen conflict toward Europe, with Kyiv under heavy bombardment and Sumy key to a Kyiv route. He warns of a protracted diesel/oil shortage and inflation, critiques US carrier vulnerabilities, and notes Iran-China-Pakistan realignments shaping Gulf and energy geopolitics.

Whistle Blower REVEALS Truth About West’s War Obsession | Kolja Spöri

Tuesday, October 06, 2026

Kolja Spöri argues that most wars, terrorism, and piracy are engineered or exploited by Western powers. He cites Abu Sayyaf in Mindanao, Somali piracy, FARC and the Panama Canal, and the Ukraine crisis, claiming covert support and ‘geopolitical tension’ operations. He critiques Minsk II breaches and Western elites’ motives today.

British Ex-Diplomat Detained for Peace Efforts, Reaching out to Russia | Ian Proud

Wednesday, October 07, 2026

Former British diplomat Ian Proud recounts his Heathrow detention after attending Russia’s Valdai Club, detained under the Counterterrorism Act with devices seized but no charges. He advocates diplomacy with Russia, critiques Western policy and sanctions, warns of nuclear escalation, discusses civil liberties, and calls for public dialogue and legal remedies.

Why Zionism Needed The ‘War On Terror’ | Prof. Kees v.d. Pijl

Thursday, October 08, 2026

Kees van der Pijl argues Zionism is the third wave of an Atlantic ruling class, linking Western finance, Silicon Valley, and Israel. He calls 9/11 a Big Bang of war, aided by Maxwell/Epstein networks and PROMIS backdoors, and says the war on terror consolidates elites, urging peace movements and mobilization.

Why Fools Rise to Power: Psychologist EXPOSES Western Elites | Dr. Niall McLaren

Friday, October 09, 2026

Dr. Niall McLaren outlines Narcisso-Fascism, arguing the urge to dominate drives individuals up dominance hierarchies, fuels imperialism, and shapes elite politics. He critiques reductionist IR, insists psychology underpins nations’ behavior, discusses entitlement, propaganda, and internal enemies, and proposes reforms like randomizing parliament to curb power.

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