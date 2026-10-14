Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
Oct 14

On "Europe’s Industrial Collapse: Companies Are Fleeing | Dr. S. Ebner & R. Landgraf":

it's important to know this is a long term agenda by the US to weaken and exploit Europe. It began with Obama attempting to implement the TTP which aimed to gut protection of European businesses by reducing standards to US levels.

It began intensifying under Biden with the "Inflation Reduction Act", which specifically penalised European businesses for operating in Europe, and gave their owners tax subsidies to close European factories and move them to the US.

The current phase with the orange one's tarrifs on European exports and sanctions of Russian energy to gut Europe of energy supply is the latest phase, not at all the beginning,

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Vern Hughes's avatar
Vern Hughes
7d

I have just watched Ulrike Geurot in Kyoto. What a Tour de Force she is! What a brilliant advocate for a sane, independent Europe. Thank you, Pascal, for bringing this to us.

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