Dear All,

I’m happy to let you know that we had a great little conference in Kyoto last week. You will find all videos on neutralitystudies.com in a few days from now. Below are the first three video, starting with Malta’s former foreign minister, Evarist Bartolo.

I’ll do a proper report next week but let me just point out that also Ukrike Guérot did a review of the conference in German on her channel. If you understand German, have a listen. Thank you Ulrike!!

Cheers,

Pascal

The US Empire Is Crumbling FASTER | Amb. Chas Freeman

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Chas Freeman argues the US-led empire is in retreat as wars, sanctions, and depleted arsenals reveal limits of dominance. He analyzes Iran–Yemen tensions, Saudi autonomy, and Israel’s eroding support, urging cooperative security and regional partnerships. Freeman highlights ASEAN-style blocs, middle-power autonomy, and a shifting multipolar order as alternatives to confrontation.

Next Regime Change: US Election Meddling Targets Brazil, Latin America | Dr. Mark Weisbrot

Monday, October 12, 2026

Mark Weisbrot contends the US conducts regime-change operations across Latin America, focusing on Brazil’s Lula-Bolsonaro election, and outlining how high real interest rates undermine Brazil’s debt-burdened households despite wage gains. He links sanctions, IMF policies, central-bank independence, and NGOs to shaping outcomes in Venezuela, Bolivia, Haiti, Argentina, Ecuador, and beyond.

Sweden’s Terrible Nuclear Weapons Mistake | Mattias Forsgren

Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Mattias Forsgren outlines Sweden’s drift from neutrality to NATO integration, warning of nuclear coercion and the nuclear umbrella expanding through the Nordic region. He links U.S. bases and energy dependence to European vulnerability, critiques media consensus, and urges open dissent, dialogue with Russia and China, and rethinking European strategic autonomy.

Why China is NOT Scared of the USA | Zhang WeiWei

Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Zhang Weiwei portrays China as a civilizational state and champions a multipolar world with ‘unite and prosper’ governance. He highlights SCO and ASEAN, Belt and Road, and UN reform as paths to shared development and regional integration, while critiquing Western values. Peace and restraint in border disputes define his approach.

Europe Can’t Win a War With Russia — British Commodore Explains | Steve Jermy

Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Steve Jermy argues Europe cannot sustain a war with Russia and backs a petition to pause British military support to Ukraine, calling for a public debate. He warns about Kaliningrad escalation, NATO overreach, propaganda-driven narratives, and Western misreadings of Russia, urging defensive strategies and broader societal input today.

The Undead Empire Strikes Back: How The UK Still Rules The World | Alex Krainer

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Alex Krainer argues the UK remains influential via international banking networks, tracing Britain’s role in Yugoslavia’s breakup, Bosnia tensions, and oil deals through financial empires. The talk covers Enrico Mattei, wealth extraction via debt, governance, AI, and public attitudes toward Russia, ending with optimism about sovereignty.

Ex-Foreign Minister EXPOSES NATO’s Dirty Tricks | Evarist Bartolo

Thursday, October 15, 2026

Evarist Bartolo argues small states can preserve sovereignty through neutrality and ending foreign bases, citing Malta’s 1964 independence. He attacks European leadership as dwarfed by NATO, urges cooperative security, criticizes neoliberalism and EU drift, warns against internal capture, and emphasizes leadership, diplomacy, and ‘weapons of the weak’ for balance.

The Real Death of the West | Prof. David Gibbs

Friday, October 16, 2026

David Gibbs argues Western disorder after the Cold War stemmed from 1990s decisions to maintain military dominance, not disarmament. He critiques the 1992 Defense Planning Guidance, neocon influence, PNAC, and Israelization of policy; recasts Yugoslavia, Bosnia, Kosovo as NATO power plays; warns of Europe’s servility and rising public resistance today.

Europe’s Mass-Psychosis Getting WORSE | Prof. Mattias Desmet

Friday, October 16, 2026

Mattias Desmet argues mass formation arises from loneliness, anxiety, and identification with an enemy (virus or war). Affected individuals funnel energy into the collective, eroding personal bonds and fueling intolerance. He warns of cyclical mass formations, cites narcissism, and advocates sincere, courageous speech as the key therapy against propaganda.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

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