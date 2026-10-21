Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Paul P.'s avatar
Paul P.
5dEdited

Pascal, Thanks again for a great weekly summary and line-up!

What the world needs now is more Neutrality and more Peace.

PS: A paid subscription is one of the best investments!

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BrianR's avatar
BrianR
5d

Shout out to Pascal for sharing the speeches from the Kyoto conference. There is great material here from some great people.

Thank you!

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