Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Kenneth chamberland's avatar
Kenneth chamberland
14h

With one passage of the Word:Nine fallen angels,I believe I could do a good bang up job with four…1 Government 2 Religion 3 Forcibly of Law ,Just or unjust and 4 Media.

Then I would keep the othe 5 on stand by for unseen Pop up unforeseen problems

We the World Masses with Dick in Hand and watch this Shit Show in real time unfold…

KNIGHTStEMPLAR…

SLEEPERCELL…

IROQUOIS NATION…

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