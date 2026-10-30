Dear All,

With a bit of delay, here is what happened last week on the channel.

As announced last time, we had a wonderful little conference in Kyoto. Thanks to the efforts of my tireless colleague, Angon, we even got to record all 15 sessions and put them on the channel. Check out our “Geopolitics in the Time of Monsters” series.

I also create a dedicated sub-page on my homepage for this one. You’ll find all 15 panels there, complete with (AI) summaries and all the transcripts if you want to read them in full: https://neutralitystudies.com/events/kyoto-symposium-2026

I’m happy to report that the event worked out well and we’ll certainly do this again. Let’s have that global discussion about the time after the monsters!

Cheers,

Pascal

The Collective West Is NOT Finished. How The Empire Fights Its Decline | Nel Bonilla

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Nel Bonilla argues the ‘Time of Monsters’ marks a crisis of authority where a US-led empire relies on coercion as consent erodes. She proposes the ‘bunker state’—austerity, securitization, militarization—driven by elite power, and urges organized popular politics to birth a new order amid decline.

The West Is GASLIGHTING Everyone — Now With AI | Profs. D. Riches & J. Eddebo

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Dennis Riches argues that narratives about Rwanda’s 1994 genocide were manufactured by Western powers to justify regime change, while an unofficial counter-narrative highlights aggression and resource interests; AI risks filter and cement these narratives. Johan Eddebo warns digital discourse degrades rational debate, elevating mood over reason, urging dissent beyond Enlightenment.

The REAL Reason Europe Destroyed Itself | Dr. Ulrike Guérot

Sunday, October 18, 2026

Ulrike Guérot argues Europe faces systemic crisis: 70 years of economic integration without political union, US dominance, and a hollow liberal-democratic model. She proposes a European republic centered on equal citizenship and regional representation, recasting Europe’s role in a multipolar world, resisting oligarchic structures, and reviving political culture and democracy.

The Civilizational DEATH Of The US Empire Is REAL | Drs. A. Moeini & C. Mott

Sunday, October 18, 2026

Dr. Arta Moeini deconstructs Marco Rubio’s ‘civilizational’ Defense of Western identity, arguing it weaponizes civilization to sustain American primacy, eroding pluralism and regional sovereignty. Chris Mott outlines a civilizational-state framework rooted in geography and culture, citing Qin-Han China, Kautilya’s mandala, Ibn Khaldun; emphasizes multipolar coexistence over universalism, warning against empire-building.

China’s Future Is RADICAL. The West Has No Idea What’s Coming | Sheng Zhang

Monday, October 19, 2026

Sheng Zhang outlines Chinese foreign-policy traditions—Maoist anti-imperialist solidarity and Dengist economic pragmatism—and how Xi blends them. He analyzes Gaza, Palestine, and Iran: China pro-Palestine domestically, cautious condemning Israel, hedging with Gulf trade; mediating Iran–Saudi talks; backing Iran, vetoing resolutions. Youth trend anti-West; pivot toward Iran and a US-free regional order.

Europe’s Defeat Is Much LARGER Than It Seems | Alexander Mercouris

Monday, October 19, 2026

Alexander Mercouris argues Europe’s central role is collapsing as China rises and the West loses primacy. He contends Russia remains European by self-conception but is shifting toward a civilizational stance, increasingly aligning eastward. He cites 2008 shocks, Minsk, Ukraine war, and sanctions as catalysts, defining Europe as geopolitically marginal.

Next Salami Slice: NATO’s Attacks St. Petersburg Via Baltic States | Stas Krapivnik

Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Stas Krapivnik analyzes drone strikes near Russia and Kyiv’s response, arguing Western involvement via the Baltic states enabled the attacks, with Estonia-Lithuania corridors and co-belligerent status. He explains Oreshnik “Rods of God,” four escalation paths, Kaliningrad brinkmanship, and winter-weather drone limits, plus potential settlement terms and Ukraine’s front dynamics.

The REAL Reason Neutrality Is Better Than NATO | E. Golson & H. Briffa

Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Eric Golson and Hillary Briffa frame neutrality as an active, adaptable policy rather than withdrawal. Briffa outlines five durability conditions—recognition, capacity, usefulness, domestic legitimacy, adaptability—backed by cases from Luxembourg, Hawaii, Ireland, Portugal, and Indonesia. Golson maps neutrality’s legal, economic, and cyberspace dimensions, emphasizing non-alignment versus neutrality in a multipolar world.

The US Order Is FINISHED. But The REAL Battle Starts Only Now | Prof. Radhika Desai

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Radhika Desai outlines Geopolitical Economy: capitalism’s crisis, Western decline, and China’s rise under socialism; imperialism sustains peripheries, and socialism via planned production and associated labor can overcome crises. She ties Marx, Smith, and Keynes, critiques neoclassical economics, and urges macroeconomic planning and anti-imperialist unity in a multipolar world.

The West’s Monsters Are Turning Inward | Prof. Aghogho Akpome

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Prof. Aghogho Akpome argues the long age of Western monstrosity derives from colonial capitalism, not crisis; Western knowledge exports extracted resources and erased the global majority. He champions decoloniality and pluriversality, urging cross-cultural solidarity—recasting modernity and proposing BRICS-led futures to curb exploitation.

Scientist EXPOSES Preparations for a Nuclear Holocaust | Prof. Ivana N. Hughes

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Ivana N. Hughes explains how nuclear weapons create lasting harm: global fallout, long-lived plutonium, and internal cesium-137 exposure in the Marshall Islands; Bikini contamination; and nuclear winter-triggered global starvation. She argues nuclear energy is not a solution, advocates disarmament, and warns that AI in command systems heightens risk.

Asia After US Hegemony: China, ASEAN and a New Security Order | Dr. Warwick Powell

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Powell envisions an ASEAN-centered neutral security order as the region’s best path as US bases become unsustainable. He links China’s rise to a new regional economic mosaic, outlines alternative payments (CIPS, mBridge) reducing US influence, and urges regional energy transition and deepened economic integration to stabilise a multipolar Asia.

How to Fight the Warmongers in the Time of Monsters | A Roundtable

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Pascal hosts a 17-person roundtable on preventing war: attendees advocate public education, nuclear disarmament, economic justice, cross-ideological dialogue, and coalition-building. Participants warn against imperial overreach, urge humility, emphasize democratic reform, media strategy, and grassroots engagement, stressing climate and inequality as peace prerequisites and the need for new political horizons together.

Next Iran Strike Immanent. West Asia On Brink | Prof. Leila Hudson

Friday, October 23, 2026

Leila Hudson analyzes escalating West Asia tensions ahead of Israeli elections and US midterms. She highlights Iran’s disciplined, decentralized decision-making, Yemen’s resilient, cost-effective warfare, and shifting Gulf alliances as the U.S. withdraws security guarantees. She discusses funeral diplomacy, Syria’s cautious posture, and the risks of sectarian polarization and diplomacy prospects.

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