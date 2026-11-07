Dear All,

With another delay, here the updates from last week.

Greetings from Tbilisi!

Pascal

What Australia REVEALS About The US Empire | Dr. Jeff Rich

Saturday, October 24, 2026

Jeff Rich argues Australia’s pivot to the US via AUKUS deepens foreign access while eroding strategic autonomy, framing allies as privileged dominions within an imperial hierarchy. He discusses One Nation’s rise, migration, neoliberal reforms, and media power shaping national identity, and Australia’s shifting role in Asia and relations with Russia.

Science Coup: US AI is Taking Control of Mathematics | Prof. Babak Haghighat

Sunday, October 25, 2026

Babak Haghighat argues that AI has shifted from a tool to a creative partner in mathematics, citing OpenAI’s 722 solved open problems and DeepMind progress. He warns private US control risks global inequality and an AI arms race, urging open, public-good math AI platforms and government–university collaboration for inclusive, energy-conscious innovation.

The Great Betrayal: How the Democrats became the Party of War | James Carden

Monday, October 26, 2026

James Carden argues that since 1945 the Democratic Party polarized into Rooseveltian realism versus Achesonian hawkishness, with the latter prevailing. He traces neocon overlap, Carter’s pivot, and the rise of a war-minded liberal establishment shaped by donors and think tanks. Russiagate, culture wars, and a pluralism gap hinder multipolar accommodation.

Lula Wins Brazil Elections: BRICS Remains Stable | With Dr. Warwick Powell

Monday, October 26, 2026

Warwick Powell argues Lula’s Brazilian victory strengthens multipolar BRICS momentum and shifts Latin America’s trajectory away from U.S. dominance. He notes a north-south split, Lula’s push for trade diversification and broader BRICS ties with China, plus concerns about U.S. retaliation, tech platform influence, and the fragility of multipolarity.

Why Many Jews Hate Zionism: The Long History of Jewish Anti-Zionism | Benjamin Moser

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Benjamin Moser. In Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History, he traces Jewish thinkers who opposed Zionism—from Eastern European rabbis to Maxime Rodinson, Hannah Arendt, Felicia Langer, Avi Shlaim, and more. He argues Zionism is a settler colonial project rooted in anti-Semitism, undermines minority rights, and conflates Judaism with statehood, challenging safety myths.

Capitalism’s Morbid Symptoms: War, AI and the Crisis of the West | Prof. Radhika Desai

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Radhika Desai links turmoil to capitalism’s decay, arguing neoliberalism hollowed the state, financialization, and inequality. She analyzes Lula’s Brazil, Israel’s elections, and US imperialism, contending the Israel lobby and Ukraine and Iran wars reflect class-driven geopolitics. She contrasts China’s controlled development with Western stagnation and warns of an AI bubble.

Russia & China Checkmate: US Empire Just Ended | Dr. Daniele Ganser

Thursday, October 29, 2026

Ganser argues a deepening China-Russia-US rivalry, with Beijing and Moscow coordinating to counter NATO, marking a shift to multipolarity highlighted in Fight of the Giants. He critiques NATO expansion, the Ukraine war, and U.S. imperialism, and envisions a win-win, peaceful multipolar order and renewed dialogue.

US Capitalism at Brink of COLLAPSE. The Shock is Here | Jeffrey Tucker

Friday, October 30, 2026

Jeffrey Tucker argues fiat money and central banks unleashed wars and wealth concentration, collapsing living standards while inflation hits households. He praises China’s economic freedom versus Western regulation, condemns public housing and government incompetence, calls for sound money, warns democracy is hollowed into elite rule, and foresees a paradigm shift.

The Manufactured Enemy: How Anti-Russian Myths Survived for Centuries | Dr. Manuel Ramos

Friday, October 30, 2026

Manuel Ramos traces Russophobia’s genealogy, arguing a forged Testament of Peter the Great seeded centuries of anti-Russian rhetoric. He shows how a 14-point narrative of perpetual expansion hardened into imperial policy tools for Napoleon, Britain, and beyond, embedded in European discourse and stereotypes, while proposing Russophilia as a potential counterbalance.

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