Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Mort Enerichzen's avatar
Mort Enerichzen
35m

That Jeffrey Tucker interview was a great listen and I laughed a lot. After all the Gramci and Marxism frameworks you have moved around in lately, he clearly floored you a couple of times and I could almost hear your jaw hitting the desk. Still, you held the line and recovered, bringing forth an interesting off beat conversation.

Good job!

Well done.

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