Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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lily357's avatar
lily357
17hEdited

I saw your YouTube interview with Šoškić. It's abysmal. Of course they introduced sanctions on Russia, just sideways, by switching off the banking rails. What we had was a full EU-NGO government takeover, a proper colour revolution. Again. And you guys analyse it as if it's just another Tuesday.

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