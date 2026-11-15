Dear All,

With a week delay, here are the updates from the previous week.

best,

Pascal

Journalist Exposes EU “Hybrid War” Lies | Thomas Fazi

Saturday, October 31, 2026

Thomas Fazi argues the EU’s Russia ‘hybrid war’ narrative is a manufactured fear campaign. He unveils a counter-database debunking dozens of claims—from Baltic undersea cables to Leipzig drone, drone sightings, and Zelensky GPS scares—showing evidence is weak and coverage selective. He links threat inflation to defense profits, censorship, and aims.

German Professor: The EU is FINISHED. What’s Next? | Dr. Ulrike Guérot

Saturday, October 31, 2026

Ulrike Guérot outlines a post-EU Europe: a European Republic built atop regional identities with a European layer. Regions gain autonomy; the European Senate and Citizens’ Assembly govern via co-decision, while foreign policy, trade, and infrastructure remain at the center. The euro, single market reimagined; path to multipolar world by 2045.

Iran Is NOT Waiting for Next US Attack. The Resistance Is Winning | Laith Marouf

Sunday, November 01, 2026

Laith Marouf argues Western discourse on Israel-Palestine is shifting as Palestinian citizen journalists expose genocide, undermining Zionist influence in UK politics and media. He analyzes Israel’s elections, Arab representation, and the West Bank cleansing, then warns of a Mecca alliance against Iran, Yemen’s turning tide, and imperial decline empowering resistance.

Ex-Service Member EXPOSES Submarine Scam: AUKUS Fooled Australia | Major Cameron Leckie

Sunday, November 01, 2026

Australian ex-ARMY major Cameron Leckie critiques US-led empire and AUKUS, arguing Australia’s defense policy is dominated by Washington, with costly submarines and base access. He cites media manipulation and narratives around Syria’s Douma, Ukraine, and MH17, plus misalignment with international law. He advocates regional engagement, Asia pivot, and war-oversight reform.

Blow To US Empire: Australia’s BIG Pivot Is Coming | Prof. Alexis Esposto

Monday, November 02, 2026

Alexis Esposto argues Australia is transitioning from unipolar US dominance to a multipolar era, balancing ties with the US and China while leaning into Asia’s growth. He critiques AUKUS, warns of sea-lane vulnerabilities, advocates neutrality and diversified policy, explores BRICS/alternative payment systems, migration’s value, and elite anxieties about independence.

Capital accumulation and the social-ecological crisis of our times | G. Ceddia & J. Bergamo

Monday, November 02, 2026

Graziano Ceddia and Jacopo Bergamo argue capitalist accumulation drives ecological destruction, inequality, and rising social unrest across Europe. They connect protests to climate, wage, and governance crises, critique imperialism and finance, highlight China’s renewable shift, and advocate economic democracy, decommodified essentials, and planned coordination to avert catastrophe.

Serbia’s Earthquake Elections are NOT what you Think | Prof. Višeslav Simić

Tuesday, November 03, 2026

Višeslav Simić argues Serbia’s upheaval stems from anger over corruption but deep divides over sovereignty and Western integration. He says the student movement was catalyzed by outside funding and plenums, warns against foreign manipulation and Hague judgments, notes potential EU/NATO shifts, and calls for grassroots plenums to reframe the movement.

The Scary New Phase of the Ukraine Proxy-War | Prof. Steven Starr

Wednesday, November 04, 2026

Steven Starr argues the CIA leads a covert Ukraine proxy war with DoD-backed drone campaigns, operating beyond presidential control. He cites 30,000 drones a month, European bases and weaponization of Kaliningrad, and Fortress-style contingency planning. Starr also critiques a growing US national-security state and urges infrastructure investment over endless warfare.

Insider Reports: EU Getting DELUSIONAL about War with Russia | Michael v.d. Schulenburg

Thursday, November 05, 2026

Michael v.d. Schulenburg says Europe’s stance demands Russia capitulation before talks, misreading the battlefield. He lists four prerequisites: Russian withdrawal (including Crimea), reparations, a war-crime court, and Ukraine’s NATO membership prospect. He warns Ukraine could become a failed state and advocates neutral channels, gray-beard mediators, and Georgia-style neutrality.

CIA & Neocons Set For More War After Trump Defeat | Larry C. Johnson

Friday, November 06, 2026

Larry C. Johnson argues the post-election window will unlock more war via CIA channels, with Iran and Russia on the front burner, and a Netanyahu‑Trump axis pressing sanctions. He foresees a 2028 realignment or third party, a deepening energy crisis, and Senate hurdles complicating cabinet and policy shifts.

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