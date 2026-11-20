Dear All,
You might have seen that I co-organized a neutrality forum in Tbilisi, Georgia. Last week I published the talks from that event. You’ll find most of the panels below. If you want to read a narrative summary, check out the (AI) summaries on my homepage here: https://neutralitystudies.com/events/tbilisi-forum-on-neutrality-2026
In a nutshell: The conference went very well, we had two active days with a lot of exchange about the why and how of Georgian neutrality. I’m happy to report that the newly formed political party “United Neutral Georgia” is full of professionals (politicians, diplomats, even former high-ranking military people, and activists) who all know what’s at stake and how important it is to nudge the foreign policy of this small South Caucasus state toward a framework for cooperation and deescalation.
Cheers,
Pascal
The End of Western Narrative Control | Félix Marquardt
Saturday, November 07, 2026
Félix Marquardt frames Macron’s France as a gaslighting pivot toward multipolarity. He cites student protests over failing schools, ties anti-colonial currents in territories, and says Mélenchon is the viable left alternative while Le Pen stays inside the Overton window. He condemns media oligarchy, racist capitalism, and epistemic hegemony, urging media.
Russia is Finishing Europe | Stas Krapivnik
Sunday, November 08, 2026
Stas Krapivnik argues Russia’s Ukraine strategy blends military pressure with economic attrition: energy shortages, disrupted shipping, and fertilizer costs drive food insecurity; sanctions deepen Moscow’s gains as Europe tilts toward police-state measures. Moscow aims to finish Ukraine with infrastructure strikes, seeking a rump state or puppet regime.
NATO’s Biggest Strategic Failure YET | Cptn. Steven Jermy
Monday, November 09, 2026
Steven Jermy argues Europe faces energy-driven economic pressure that could reshape Ukraine policy and push toward negotiated solutions rather than escalation. He critiques Western narratives, warns of domestic costs and casualties, and endorses debate, including pausing British Ukraine support. He highlights the petition, media silencing, and push for pragmatic diplomacy.
New Party fights Globalism in Georgia | Pascal Lottaz
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Shakarishvili and Giorgobiani advocate Georgia’s neutrality as a strategic framework to safeguard sovereignty, foster economic cooperation, and reduce conflict risk. They argue neutrality would position Georgia as a bridge among great powers, resist encroachment from NATO/EU policies, and enable a multipolar regional order, linking South Caucasus, Black Sea, and Asia.
How to Shock NATO: Resisting Western Warmongering | Tbilisi Forum
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Panelists discuss neutrality as a policy rather than a posture: Panelist 2 champions credible, engaged neutrality—Austria’s 1955 settlement and EU peacekeeping; Panelist 3 ties Georgia’s history to a possible neutral path, urging gradual steps and broader security guarantees amid NATO questions.
How Small States Can DEFEAT Warmongers. #NotMyWar
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Panelists advocate Georgia’s neutrality as a bridge. Rein Müllerson warns foreign bases undermine small-state security; Pietro Shakarian argues neutrality boosts unity and people-to-people peace between Armenians and Azerbaijanis, and trade. Lasha Kasradze frames neutrality as balancing and multi-vector connector. Mohammad Marandi criticizes NATO and U.S. pressure, urging multipolar cooperation.
Answering John Mearsheimer: Solving the Ukraine Security Dilemma
Thursday, November 12, 2026
John Mearsheimer’s pessimistic security-dilemma view is challenged by Pascal, who argues a Belgium-style fix can resolve Ukraine’s dilemma. Proposes negative security assurances: the US defends both sides; Ukraine becomes a neutral buffer; NATO membership is off the table. A Franco-Prussian/Belgian precedent shows such guarantees can stabilize, though credibility remains debated.
Iran & Ukraine Showdown Coming | Alastair Crooke
Friday, November 13, 2026
Alastair Crooke maps a shifting fault line from Ukraine to Eurasia, arguing Moscow demands a Eurasian security architecture and rejects ceasefires without it. He links Russia’s stance to Iran and China, warns Europe’s overreach risks escalation, and highlights U.S. power fragmentation, economic fragility, and showdowns in a new world order.
They Lied to You! Defense & Security Works Best Without NATO.
Friday, November 13, 2026
Georgian neutrality dominates the debate: Article 78, NATO membership, and balancing great powers. Guests urge strategic independence: energy diversification with Azerbaijan; financial independence via BRICS; and building total defense (military, civil, reserve) while staying non-aligned. Finland’s NATO shift and Indonesia’s non-alignment offer pragmatic, law-driven balancing amid East–West rivalry.
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Dear Mr. Pascal Lottaz: I follow your work and hold your contributions to *Neutrality Studies* in high regard. Please forgive me for using this post to address a topic of interest to me; since it is your most recent entry, I thought you might see it. It concerns your response to John Mearsheimer’s statements regarding the war in Ukraine. You suggest that a potential resolution to the conflict exists, citing the 19th-century treaty that guaranteed Belgium’s neutrality—signed by Prussia and France, with Great Britain acting as mediator—as an intriguing example, and you draw an analogy to the current situation in Ukraine. In that historical era, even though colonial empires were at their peak and expanding aggressively, there existed—in the absence of formal international organizations—a set of implicit "rules of international honor." There was a sense of respect and integrity regarding one’s signature and the authority of a document signed between empires; an agreement—a signature—was a matter of honor and respect, especially when the most powerful empire of the time, Great Britain, was involved. Today, in the 21st century, the situation is entirely different. We have "international organizations" and "international laws" that are effectively worthless, serving only the interests of the United States—and that brings me to my point. When you draw this historical analogy, you are comparing the potential role of the United States to that of the British Empire in the 19th century. I would remind you—though you know this far better than I—that "international law" has been destroyed by the United States and its lackeys; that the United States is an empire in its death throes, nearing its definitive end and therefore relatively weak; and that the U.S. has proven itself to be an entity that inspires no trust in anyone, basing its policy on constant deception—even going so far as to invade countries while in the midst of "peace" negotiations with them. The integrity of its "agreements"—and even the signature of a U.S. president—are worth less than nothing (for example, the "Iran-United States Memorandum of Understanding"). Furthermore, the United States is not a mediator; it is the primary party responsible for both the initiation and the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine. It was the U.S. that, in the 2010s, decided to begin the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe—betraying the verbal agreement made with Gorbachev in 1989. Moreover, the CIA and other U.S. agencies were deeply, if not entirely, involved in the Maidan coup in Ukraine, which triggered the current conflict. Today, while most of the money sent to Zelensky comes from Europe, more than 90% of the weaponry Ukraine receives is of U.S. origin—arriving either via Europe or directly from the United States. In plain terms, this war is, indirectly, a conflict between the United States—which, from 1945 to the present day, has sought the destruction and fragmentation of Russia, all while flaunting its Russophobia—and the Russian Federation; the EU is, in effect, merely another U.S. proxy. That is why I was genuinely surprised and astonished to hear your analysis and conclusions on this subject, especially given that you are well aware of the nature of the United States—a nature that is nothing new, having been on display since the country’s founding more than 200 years ago. In a certain sense, I agree with Mearsheimer: the conflict in Ukraine has reached a point of no return. The one who will decide everything is the party that has already won the war: the Russian Federation. It will determine the extent of its further expansion, the intensity of its strikes, and when this war will end—which will happen only when the Russian Federation deems its security and sovereignty fully secured against any future aggression by the United States via NATO. Thanks to the United States, international law and international organizations have effectively vanished, and the "law of the strongest and most resilient" has once again become the governing principle. In this regard, we have regressed hundreds of years—if not more than a millennium.
For this reason , in my view, the proposal for a “solution” modeled on the Belgian case is - in the context of the 21st century ,2026 - entirely untenable Thank you very much Mr. Lottaz