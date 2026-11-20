Dear All,

You might have seen that I co-organized a neutrality forum in Tbilisi, Georgia. Last week I published the talks from that event. You’ll find most of the panels below. If you want to read a narrative summary, check out the (AI) summaries on my homepage here: https://neutralitystudies.com/events/tbilisi-forum-on-neutrality-2026

In a nutshell: The conference went very well, we had two active days with a lot of exchange about the why and how of Georgian neutrality. I’m happy to report that the newly formed political party “United Neutral Georgia” is full of professionals (politicians, diplomats, even former high-ranking military people, and activists) who all know what’s at stake and how important it is to nudge the foreign policy of this small South Caucasus state toward a framework for cooperation and deescalation.

Cheers,

Pascal

The End of Western Narrative Control | Félix Marquardt

Saturday, November 07, 2026

Félix Marquardt frames Macron’s France as a gaslighting pivot toward multipolarity. He cites student protests over failing schools, ties anti-colonial currents in territories, and says Mélenchon is the viable left alternative while Le Pen stays inside the Overton window. He condemns media oligarchy, racist capitalism, and epistemic hegemony, urging media.

Russia is Finishing Europe | Stas Krapivnik

Sunday, November 08, 2026

Stas Krapivnik argues Russia’s Ukraine strategy blends military pressure with economic attrition: energy shortages, disrupted shipping, and fertilizer costs drive food insecurity; sanctions deepen Moscow’s gains as Europe tilts toward police-state measures. Moscow aims to finish Ukraine with infrastructure strikes, seeking a rump state or puppet regime.

NATO’s Biggest Strategic Failure YET | Cptn. Steven Jermy

Monday, November 09, 2026

Steven Jermy argues Europe faces energy-driven economic pressure that could reshape Ukraine policy and push toward negotiated solutions rather than escalation. He critiques Western narratives, warns of domestic costs and casualties, and endorses debate, including pausing British Ukraine support. He highlights the petition, media silencing, and push for pragmatic diplomacy.

New Party fights Globalism in Georgia | Pascal Lottaz

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Shakarishvili and Giorgobiani advocate Georgia’s neutrality as a strategic framework to safeguard sovereignty, foster economic cooperation, and reduce conflict risk. They argue neutrality would position Georgia as a bridge among great powers, resist encroachment from NATO/EU policies, and enable a multipolar regional order, linking South Caucasus, Black Sea, and Asia.

How to Shock NATO: Resisting Western Warmongering | Tbilisi Forum

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Panelists discuss neutrality as a policy rather than a posture: Panelist 2 champions credible, engaged neutrality—Austria’s 1955 settlement and EU peacekeeping; Panelist 3 ties Georgia’s history to a possible neutral path, urging gradual steps and broader security guarantees amid NATO questions.

How Small States Can DEFEAT Warmongers. #NotMyWar

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Panelists advocate Georgia’s neutrality as a bridge. Rein Müllerson warns foreign bases undermine small-state security; Pietro Shakarian argues neutrality boosts unity and people-to-people peace between Armenians and Azerbaijanis, and trade. Lasha Kasradze frames neutrality as balancing and multi-vector connector. Mohammad Marandi criticizes NATO and U.S. pressure, urging multipolar cooperation.

Answering John Mearsheimer: Solving the Ukraine Security Dilemma

Thursday, November 12, 2026

John Mearsheimer’s pessimistic security-dilemma view is challenged by Pascal, who argues a Belgium-style fix can resolve Ukraine’s dilemma. Proposes negative security assurances: the US defends both sides; Ukraine becomes a neutral buffer; NATO membership is off the table. A Franco-Prussian/Belgian precedent shows such guarantees can stabilize, though credibility remains debated.

Iran & Ukraine Showdown Coming | Alastair Crooke

Friday, November 13, 2026

Alastair Crooke maps a shifting fault line from Ukraine to Eurasia, arguing Moscow demands a Eurasian security architecture and rejects ceasefires without it. He links Russia’s stance to Iran and China, warns Europe’s overreach risks escalation, and highlights U.S. power fragmentation, economic fragility, and showdowns in a new world order.

They Lied to You! Defense & Security Works Best Without NATO.

Friday, November 13, 2026

Georgian neutrality dominates the debate: Article 78, NATO membership, and balancing great powers. Guests urge strategic independence: energy diversification with Azerbaijan; financial independence via BRICS; and building total defense (military, civil, reserve) while staying non-aligned. Finland’s NATO shift and Indonesia’s non-alignment offer pragmatic, law-driven balancing amid East–West rivalry.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

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