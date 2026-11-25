Dear All,

Here is the recap of last week. I would like to especially point out the interview with Dr. Dejan Šoškić, a former governor of the Serbian central bank and now elected member of the new parliament. His take at the Student List and the revolt against the Vucic government are particularly interesting.

Cheers,

Pascal

The Path to Peace for Eurasia goes through Georgia

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Carden argues neutral Georgia would draw a harsher response from Washington but a warmer one from Moscow, and should prepare economically while cultivating BRICS-like ties before neutrality. Müllerson highlights great-power interests in the Caucasus; Zghenti cites Austria’s neutrality; Johnson urges proactive preparation and diplomacy with Russia to preserve sovereignty.

The Path to Peace for Eurasia goes through Georgia

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Georgia’s neutrality could de-escalate regional tensions, say Carden and colleagues. Johnson urges economic groundwork and BRICS-style diversification beyond the petrodollar; Müllerson stresses great-power interests shaping the Caucasus; Zghenti cites Austria’s neutrality as a blueprint and Georgia’s path. Lessons from Ukraine emphasize dialogue with Russia, safeguarding sovereignty while pursuing regional cooperation.

Serbia SHOCKS Globalists: New Party Will NOT Sanction Russia | Dr. Dejan Šoškić

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Dejan Šoškić, former central bank governor and MP-elect with the Student List, says Serbia’s victory stems from a democratic push, not a color revolution. He cites funding and participation, Novi Sad canopy tragedy as a turning point, and stance opposing Russia sanctions while upholding rule of law and Kosovo integrity.

How The West DESTROYED The Unipolar Order | J. Matlock, K. vd Heuvel, A. Lieven

Monday, November 16, 2026

Revisiting Reykjavik, Jack Matlock, Katrina vanden Heuvel, and Anatol Lieven dissect how near-nuclear abolition nearly happened, debates over SDI, MIRVed missiles, and the INF treaty. They critique NATO expansion, the erosion of arms control, and current militarism, urging mutual restraint, diplomacy, and a new security architecture to prevent catastrophe.

The End of the EU is NEAR | Clare Daly

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Clare Daly argues the left abandoned class politics, supports Ireland’s neutrality and triple lock, and critiques EU militarization and Russophobia. She links European protests to economic discontent, contends the EU can’t be reformed, and urges sovereignty with cooperation outside Brussels. She highlights Gaza, Iran and Yemen as regional power shifts.

How They TRICKED Germany Into the NEXT War | Dr. Petra Erler

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Petra Erler critiques hybrid warfare narratives, tracing origins to the Gerasimov Doctrine and Mark Galeotti, arguing fear-mongering mirrors Cold War propaganda. She links German discontent to AfD gains, critiques Russiagate and Leipzig claims, warns against rebranding hybrid attacks as real wars, and defends free expression and dialogue amid pandemic trauma.

The Real Roots of US Empire EXPOSED | Prof. Samir Saul

Thursday, November 19, 2026

Samir Saul reframes imperialism as a system of international wealth transfers by extra-economic means, distinct from colonialism. Tracing from ancient plunder to capitalism, he updates Lenin, notes the dollar’s central role post-1971, explains the Marshall Plan and Soviet debt trap, critiques unipolarity, and highlights Russia/China resistance and hopeful counter-movements.

New Order: Unexpected Big 3 Agreement Revealed

Friday, November 20, 2026

Pascal reviews the Shenzhen trilateral declaration by Trump, Putin and Xi: UN reform; stable oil markets; protecting state immunity and ICC limits; and a pledge to reduce nuclear risks. He weighs Iran, European security, and the great-power balance, questions enforceability, but sees cautious hope for de-escalation despite ongoing conflicts.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

Don’t want weekly recaps? You may opt out by clicking unsubscribe below and deselecting “Episode Recap”.

If you found value in our work and want to support us on keeping things free for everyone, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or purchasing one of our original & unique merch. Thank you!

Shop