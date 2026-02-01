Hola,

Pascal again, with the next weekly recap.

This week, I was happy to have my Malaysian colleague, Chandran Nair, back on the channel to discuss how the Global South (aka the Global Majority) looks at the embarrassing spectacle that was the Davos WEF.

There were several other fascinating talks, among others, with my compatriot, Marianne Volonté and former Bulgarian Navy captain, Dr. Ivo Yotsov, about Europe’s many disasters. However, the week got more and more dominated by news about the US naval build up in front of Iran. I‘m very afraid we might be at the brink of a new war. Although I’m still hoping things might deescalate without violence after all. Next week I‘ve got several talks on this planned.

But I‘m getting ahead of myself. Here‘s the recap of what happened last week.

Cheers,

Pascal

Masks Off: Western Colonialism EXOSED At WEF, Global South Listens | Chandran Nair

26 Jan, 2026

Chandran Nair argues Davos exposed Western decline, an abusive US–Europe relationship, and Europe’s lack of leadership. He says the Global Majority already lives in a new world order, praises China’s meritocratic governance and diplomacy, urges decolonizing minds, and calls for Asian- and Global South–led diplomacy independent of Western dominance.

Outsmarting Great Powers: Neutrals In Maritime Multipolarity | Drs. S. Cattelan &. F. Dhondt

27 Jan, 2026

Stefano Cattelan and Frederik Dhondt explain how small powers used maritime neutrality in the 17th–18th centuries to protect trade, shape international law, and resist great powers. Neutrality emerges as situational, commercial, and strategic—showing how weaker actors actively influenced global order through law, diplomacy, and seaborne commerce.

Proxy War Strategy Is Not Ending | Dr. György Varga

28 Jan, 2026

Dr. György Varga argues diplomacy failed because Minsk was never implemented, minority rights were ignored, and Ukraine was prepared for war. He frames Ukraine as a US‑Russia proxy war, defends Hungary’s pragmatic neutrality, criticizes EU centralization via sanctions, and calls for realist recognition of great‑power security interests to achieve peace.

Sweden: The New Frontline Against Russia | Torbjörn Sassersson

29 Jan, 2026

Swedish journalist Torbjörn Sassersson argues Sweden’s NATO membership has increased fear rather than safety, silenced debate, and tied the country to potential conflict with Russia. He highlights media conformity, economic decline, energy problems, social insecurity, sanctions impacts, fading Ukraine focus, and growing public distrust driving new political movements.

The Mental Collapse of European Leadership | Marianne Volonté

31 Jan, 2026

Swiss lawyer and behavioral analyst Marianne Volonté argues Europe’s leadership crisis stems from dominant “achiever” personalities who genuinely believe they’re right and can’t admit mistakes. She explains five personality archetypes, links Western insecurity to arrogance and economic decline, and advocates self‑reflection, diversity of traits, direct democracy, and self‑management to fix dysfunctional politics.

Eastern Europe Is Planning A Future Beyond The EU & NATO | Prof. Ivo Yotsov

01 Feb, 2026

Former Bulgarian Navy captain and professor Ivo Yotsov argues for “new structural realism,” expanding realism to include culture, history, and societal will. He compares NATO and the Warsaw Pact, critiques EU centralization, and explores Eastern Europe forming a de‑escalatory buffer zone within or beyond NATO..

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

