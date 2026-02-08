Hola,

Pascal here with the Weekly Recap.

Some of you might have noticed that I did a couple of live-streams on the YouTube channel last week. This is a bit of an experiment as I haven’t done a live-stream in 4 years. I tried it out at the very beginning of Neutrality Studies, but it didn’t work well (technically) so I never bothered again. However, now I’m re-discovering the options and it seems that there is quite a bit of new software that makes this easier and actually fun. If all goes according to plan, there will be more live-streams and webinars in the weeks and months to come.

In terms of content, one of my highlights last week was the discussion with Felix Marquardt. He is a great thinker who pondered a lot about the connection between propaganda, addiction, and sociology of power. If we in the West want to get out of our violence addiction, what we need to do is heal our selves and grow up as a civilization. Very much worth listening to Felix’ interpretations! Link is below.

From World War to BlackRock Domination: Europe as an American Economic Colony | Dr. Werner Rügemer

02 Feb, 2026

Werner Rügemer traces a century of U.S. financial domination over Germany and Europe, from WWI loans and the Dawes Plan to the BIS, Marshall Plan, NATO, and post‑reunification privatization, culminating in today’s Wall Street influence via BlackRock and transatlantic elite networks.

Live Stream With Stanislav Krapivnik

03 Feb, 2026

Stanislav Krapivnik argues the U.S. and Israel are escalating toward war with Iran, using the Caucasus as a staging ground. He warns an attack could trigger regional war, close the Strait of Hormuz, devastate global energy markets, and create existential risks for Iran, Russia, China, Europe, and Israel itself.

Insider EXPOSES West’s Narcissist Propaganda | Felix Marquardt

03 Feb, 2026

Felix Marquardt argues Western propaganda and addiction are twin responses to disconnection and unresolved trauma. He critiques myths of moral superiority and secular hubris, links power to narcissism, and suggests societal healing requires grief, vulnerability, and rebuilding connection beyond false narratives.

Live Stream with Peter Lavelle and Friends

04 Feb, 2026

This stream was hosted by John Laughland and Peter Lavelle, and co-shared on Neutrality Studies. We discussed whether Trump has something that could be called a real foreign policy, or just an erratic mess, coercive, and driven by leverage rather than strategy. We went back and forth, arguing more or less that U.S. credibility is eroding, sanctions accelerating US decline, and Iran, Russia, and China are now calling Washington’s bluff in various theatres.

How (Desperate) Western Media Manufactures Consent For Iran War | Thomas S. Karat

04 Feb, 2026

(Part 1 of 3 of live stream) Thomas S. Karat analyzes Western media coverage of Iran, showing coordinated linguistic framing, artificial urgency, and shifting justifications that mirror Iraq and Libya. He highlights propaganda techniques, missing non‑Western perspectives, contradictory market signals, and warns these patterns signal preparation for war.

Sanctions Against Individuals. What Can Be Done? An Expert Panel.

05 Feb, 2026

Alexandra Hofer, Roberto Zamora, and Jeffrey Sachs examined EU individual sanctions as extralegal, rights‑violating tools targeting dissent. They discussed legal challenges via EU and national courts, UN mechanisms, and ICJ advisory opinions, warned of chilling effects on free speech, and emphasized political pressure to break EU unanimity.

The Naked Hegemon: US Fails to Project Power in Iran | T. Karat & R. Rupp

05 Feb, 2026

(Part 2 of 3 of live stream) Rainer Rupp and Thomas Karat argue the US can no longer project decisive military power against Iran, relying instead on cognitive warfare, media propaganda, and economic siege. They warn US forces and missile defenses are unprepared, Iran is stronger, and provocation risks catastrophic escalation.

USA and Israel are Panicking | Ex-Spy Rainer Rupp

06 Feb, 2026

(Part 3 of 3 of live stream) Former German spy Rainer Rupp argues repeated U.S. threats against Iran failed because war would be catastrophically costly. He says U.S. military leaders know Iran can retaliate via missiles, Hormuz disruption, and proxies, making decapitation strikes, NATO escalation, or carrier warfare extremely risky, with Russia possibly enabling face‑saving de‑escalation.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

