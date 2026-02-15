Hello,

Pascal here, with the Weekly Recap.

Last week was a bit quieter than usual on the channel because of some traveling and conferencing, but I‘m having a very interesting time discussing Switzerland‘s Neutrality Initiative with a lot of good people.

And it is high time to do this. As the discussion with my Irish colleagues (below) shows, a lot of people at the levers of power in Europe are working overtime to kill the last remaining neutralities on the continent.

On the positive side, I’m happy to report that we are working on forming a broad political coalition in support of writing a proper neutrality definition into the Swiss constitution (which at the moment doesn‘t spell out what the concept actually means). In this regard, the ongoing political initiative—which is going to be a binding referendum by the end of the year or early next year—wants to forbid Switzerland from ever joining a military alliance AND it demands that Switzerland will stop putting sanctions on other states.

We still have a long way to go. But considering that, according to scientific articles published in the Lancet journal, sanctions kill more than half a million people every year, it is high time that we recognize unilateral coercive measures for what they really are: Non-Military Weapons of Mass Destruction (NM-WMD). No peace-loving neutral state can possibly want to participate in such a travesty.

More updates to follow.

Cheers,

Pascal

Separatist Violence Returns To Thailand’s Deep South | Najmee

07 Feb, 2026

Najmee recounts the armed bombing of her family’s PTT petrol station in Narathiwat amid renewed separatist violence in Thailand’s deep south. She reflects on targeting of state-linked symbols, fragile regional stability, business disruption, security challenges, and family-business resilience, while prioritizing rebuilding, employee safety, and navigating long-standing instability.

Japan’s Snap-Election SHOCK. Election Night Live Stream | Warwick Powell, Einar Tangen

08 Feb, 2026

Einar Tangen and Warwick Powell analyze the LDP’s landslide in Japan’s snap election, warning that Sanae Takaichi’s populist economic agenda faces structural constraints: debt, energy and food insecurity, aging demographics, and fragile supply chains. They highlight risks in U.S.–Japan ties, China relations, dollar weaponization, and argue bold regional recalibration is essential.

Ireland Shock: Secret NATO Integration Almost Complete | Niamh Ní Bhriain & Fionn Wallace

12 Feb, 2026

Niamh Ní Bhriain and Fionn Wallace warn that Ireland’s government plans to scrap the country‘s “triple lock,” enabling troop deployments without a UN mandate. They argue this paves the way for EU and NATO alignment, deeper militarization, rising arms spending, and potential war involvement—despite strong public support for Irish neutrality.

Please consider supporting this work with a paid subscription. It really helps a lot!

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

Don’t want weekly recaps? You may opt out by clicking unsubscribe below and deselecting “Episode Recap”.