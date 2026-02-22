Holla,

Pascal here, with the Weekly Recap.

Last week I had a lot of talks again on the channel about the EU sanctions, including with Col. Jacques Baud about what‘s going on 2 months into the ordeal and with Dr. Juan Branco, the fantastic lawyer of Nathalie Yamb.

I‘d also like to highlight the surprisingly hopeful talk with anti-nuclear activist, Greg Mello. Turns out that cut-throat capitalism can be an unexpected obstacle to the destruction of the world. Yeahy! (I guess?)

Have a look at the summaries below. I hope they are useful.

Cheers,

Pascal

Insider Reveals Insane Nuke Industry Facts | Greg Mello

14 Feb, 2026

Greg Mello warns the U.S. nuclear revival is delusional: ballooning factory costs, privatized labs, supply‑chain and skilled‑labor losses to tech/AI, regulatory rollbacks, and the risk of rapid warhead “uploading” after the New START lapse. He urges diplomacy, citizen action, and support for disarmament campaigns.

The Rapid Sovietization of Western Democracies | Dr. Peter Lavelle & Dr. John Laughland

16 Feb, 2026

Dr. Peter Lavelle and Dr. John Laughland argue Western democracies have undergone “rapid Sovietization”—academic decline, aggressive narrative control, security-state dominance, and Russophobia. They blame secret NATO obligations, failed diplomacy over Ukraine, and media censorship, warning of long-term estrangement from Russia while advocating neutrality and honest critique.

Europe Builds a Sanctions State. He Fights It. | Col. Jacques Baud

17 Feb, 2026

Col. Jacques Baud, now on the EU sanctions list, argues these measures act as extrajudicial punishment—built on cherry‑picked public sources—eroding the rule of law and turning foreign‑policy tools inward. He criticizes hybrid‑warfare narratives, misreads of Russian doctrine, flawed Ukraine support, and urges resistance.

Freedom of Speech Punished Harder Than Crime | Dr. Juan Branco (Lawyer of Nathalie Yamb)

18 Feb, 2026

Dr. Juan Branco explains how EU sanctions, asset freezes and travel bans, are used extrajudicially to punish speech, citing Nathalie Yamb’s case. He condemns opaque, hearsay-based evidence, absence of prior hearing and effective judicial review, warns of chilling effects, and urges litigation and public pressure to defend basic rights.

Rubio Drops the Mask on Western Empire | Stanislav Krapivnik

19 Feb, 2026

Stanislav Krapivnik warns Rubio’s Munich speech reveals Western “empire” nostalgia and urges Europe into vassalhood; critiques sanctions and the Protect Taiwan Act as coercive tools, warns economic realignments—China’s rise and Russia–China–Iran cooperation—and predicts oil shocks, regional escalations, and heightened war risk.

Ukraine Peace Blocked AGAIN by Europe | Ian Proud

20 Feb, 2026

Ian Proud warns US-led naval buildup and Israeli pressure risk escalating against Iran while Geneva talks (Kushner, Witkoff) look performative. He argues Europe obstructs Ukraine peace—pushing EU militarization and a risky fast‑track accession—while Russia‑China‑Iran coordinate strategically, heightening Strait of Hormuz energy risks.

Iran’s Three-Front Threat | Dr. Pietro Shakarian

21 Feb, 2026

Dr. Pietro Shakarian warns a high risk of imminent U.S. strikes on Iran, predicting dangerous regional escalation: Russia and China bolstering Tehran, potential Strait of Hormuz closures, Azerbaijan as a possible third front, and severe geopolitical, economic and domestic repercussions for the U.S. and neighboring states.

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

