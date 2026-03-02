Dear all,

It is a sad Monday morning in Japan. The Monday after the beginning of the next US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

As many had predicted, it started in the early hours of a Saturday morning, when markets were closed (for who would want to upset the markets!). It began also during Ramadan, the most holy month of Islam. By Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei, the leader of the country and of Shia-Islam had been killed. By now, 48 hours into the bloodshed, hundreds have already perished, including over one hundred little girls in a US-Israeli missile attack at a school.

As always, the US brings freedom to girls, boys, civilians by freeing them from the constraints of life, gifting them the peace of the grave. It is an utter travesty.

I am deeply disturbed by this blatant act of aggression. It is an unwarranted and inexcusable use of military force. The fact that the Europeans can’t find the strength or the courage to actually condemn this clear violation of the UN Charter but have started condemning Iran for striking back at US and Israeli military installations speaks volumes about their mental and political vassalage.

I will write and broadcast more on this topic soon. For now, let me tell you about the updates on my channel below.

Despite everything: have a blessed Ramadan and may you find strength in hope itself. Hope that one day, one fine day, we will stop killing.

Pascal

Europe’s Unification Curse Returns AGAIN | Prof. Ivo Yotsov

23 Feb, 2026

Prof. Ivo Yotsov traces six failed European unification attempts, warns the euro creates center–periphery traps without fiscal integration, and likens EU paralysis to past empires. He proposes options: better long-term oriented planning under democratic control, stronger nation‑states, or reindustrialized Europe instead of a “museum Europe.”

Able Archer: The “Games” to KILL Everyone (Are Back). | Prof. Ted Postol & Rainer Rupp

24 Feb, 2026

Prof. Ted Postol explains catastrophic physical effects of a single nuclear airburst over Berlin—fireball, thermal pulse, firestorms, shelter deaths—while former NATO intelligence officer Rainer Rupp recounts the 1983 Able Archer near‑miss and how his leaked intelligence helped avert escalation. Both warn officials’ ignorance and renewed European nuclear plans risk annihilation.

NATO General & EU Officials Submit Peace Proposal. EU Silent. | M. v.d. Schulenburg

24 Feb, 2026

Michael von der Schulenburg outlines a German-led peace proposal—backed by ex‑NATO General Harald Kujat—urging EU engagement with Russia, criticizing EU silence and warmongering rhetoric, warning of collapsed arms control and rising nuclear risk, and calling for pragmatic negotiations, courage, and trust to end the Ukraine war.

Instability Rising: UK Sanctions Georgia. Azerbaijan Iran-War Threat | Lasha Kasradze

26 Feb, 2026

Lasha Kasradze critiques UK sanctions on Imedi TV and Western double standards under the Online Safety Act; assesses Vance’s Caucasus visit, the Trump‑era TRIP/Zangezur corridor’s risks to Armenia, potential Iran spillover, and Azerbaijan’s risky balancing act; warns against NGO-driven influence and urges Georgian strategic patience and sovereignty.

Collective West Just Declared War On The Global South | Dr. Jeff Rich

27 Feb, 2026

Dr. Jeff Rich warns Rubio’s Munich speech signals a ‘Western Reconquista’: an explicit revival of colonial rhetoric and imperial ambitions. He links this to persistent neocolonialism (currency controls, IMF), Algeria’s reparations push, UN decolonization norms, and mixed European responses.

4 Years of Ukraine Proxy War | Nicolai Petro & Michael Rossi

27 Feb., 2026

This was a Multipolar Peace Network Webinar in which Nicolai, Michael, and I discussed the learning outcomes from four sad years of full-scale war (or Special Military Operation if you prefer). While there is no clear-cut end to the bloodshed in sight, it is clear that Russia has learned tramendously from this experience and that the fate of Ukraine hinges on its ability to find a new modus vivendi not only with Moscow but with itself.

The USA Has No Idea About Iran | Nima R. Alkhorshid

28 Feb, 2026

Nima R. Alkhorshid argues US foreign policy follows “might makes right,” undermining the UN and fueling conflicts. He warns a war on Iran would be costly and unwinnable, highlights Iran’s complex, resilient political system, stresses BRICS/China–Russia energy ties, and urges Eurasian security architecture focused on the South Caucasus.

USA Attacks Iran. Trump Declares War. | Live with Warwick Powell

28 Feb, 2026

Warwick Powell warns the US‑Israeli strike and Trump’s war declaration aim for regime change, violate international law, and risk regional escalation, depleted US arsenals, retaliatory Iranian strikes, disrupted oil markets (Strait of Hormuz), and political fallout at home and globally—potentially undermining U.S. hegemony.

Please consider supporting this work with a paid subscription. It really helps a lot!

Disclaimer: The above are AI-generated summaries.

Don’t want weekly recaps? You may opt out by clicking unsubscribe below and deselecting “Episode Recap”.