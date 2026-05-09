I’m happy to announce the re-launch of our much improved Neutrality Studies homepage: neutralitystudies.com. It offers quite a few new and important features.

It pulls together content from across different platforms on which Neutrality Studies videos, articles, or books have been living. It offers translations, AI summaries, and RSS feeds in multiple languages. It creates an archive and the basis for a future platform in case of a YouTube purge.

Unifying Neutrality Studies Content

This is something that has been bothering me for a while. I upload podcast episodes on YouTube and as a backup on Rumble. Then they are also distributed as audio episodes on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Furthermore, there are 10 additional YouTube channels on which my podcasts are hosted in 10 foreign languages. I also write articles on Substack and of course there are academic books on neutrality which are hosted on the pages of different publishing companies.

Lots of things, but no place where everything comes together — until now.

The new page solves this problem by integrating Substack, the books, and, most importantly, by scanning all platforms for new podcast episodes and then matching them up into one master record. The new site even keeps track of the overall view count of each video across all channels, links the english and foreign language transcripts, and generates AI summaries.

Have a look. On the new Media Page, you’ll find for each video a dedicated page that delivers all of this under one roof.

Translations & Summaries

For the past three years, we’ve been translating Neutrality Studies into a couple of other languages, using AI. About 18 months ago, we started linking in the video descriptions to the transcripts of the talks. Now we are able to serve these transcripts on the new homepage and use them as a basis for AI-generated summaries—in case you want to read up on some of the talks. All of this in 11 languages (although not all videos have all languages, since we started new languages bit by bit).

Furthermore:

You can now also subscribe to the RSS feed of the video page and do so in the language of your choosing. When a new episode comes out, your RSS reader will tell you about the episode.

The homepage also pulls in the English articles I publish on Substack and then enables their translation. So you can read our content in other languages.

Archive & Backup

Most important for the future: this architecture connects and backs up our content. While the videos are still hosted on YouTube, the metadata about them is now on our own page, including thumbnails, transcripts, and links. So should YouTube decide to take Neutrality Studies down, we can re-link the video records to Rumble and continue playing them. The audio podcasts, too, will remain. The multi-language videos would be gone, but at least we’d retain their transcripts for rebuilding subtitles.

Certainly, if (or rather when) the big purge comes, it will still hurt but together with Substack, Twitter, and word of mouth we might still have a chance at surviving and continuing to grow the network over time.

Long story short, I hope that with this renewal, the foundation is created for more integration and more resilience of the Neutrality Studies project.

Check it out here and let me know what you think.

Best,

Pascal