Pascal examines the unexpected joint declaration issued by Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping after their Shenzhen summit. He discusses its four commitments: United Nations reform, energy supplies, international criminal jurisdiction and nuclear risk reduction. Connecting the agreement to Iran, European security and shifting great power relationships, he explores both its contradictions and its diplomatic potential. The commentary distinguishes political promises from binding treaties and considers why renewed dialogue offers cautious hope despite continuing conflicts and profound disagreements.Pascal’s Links:Declaration toward Peace (White House): https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-...Official summit photographs and readout (China MFA): https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/xw/z...Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty: https://www.un.org/en/conf/npt/2015/t...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 The unexpected summit declaration01:43 Four points of agreement03:56 Oil, Iran and competing interests10:05 The ICC and great-power accountability20:28 UN reform and the Security Council25:39 Europe and the shifting balance of power32:40 The promises of nuclear non-proliferation36:53 Nuclear risks, Iran and cautious hope
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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