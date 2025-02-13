New PSYOP: Pro-War Propaganda Preps Finns To Die For NATO

Originally published on Jan 10, 2025.
After Ukraine, what's next? Iran? Likely, but also in the Nordics an insane level of preparations is underway to ready the populations of Finland, Sweden, and Norway for a war with Russia. Wasn't the alliance supposed to keep that from happening? So why is Finnish media full of articles predicting war and instructing the population how to act? My guest today is Professor Tuomas Malinen an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Helsinki and the CEO and the Chief Economist of GnS Economics, a macroeconomic consultancy firm. Follow Tuomas on Twitter/X :https://x.com/mtmalinen?s=21Follow Tuomas on Substack:https://substack.com/@mtmalinen