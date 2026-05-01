🚨 New Strikes Imminent. Iran Prepares Knockout Blow | Prof. S.M. Marandi

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi of the University of Tehran about conditions in Iran, the risk of a new US and Israeli attack, sanctions and shipping pressure in the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf state exposure, OPEC, ideology and resistance, and the lessons of past nuclear talks. Marandi argues Iran now wants mutual steps, tougher terms, and no more one sided deals.
Links:
Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X
https://x.com/s_m_marandi
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:26 Iran update and threat of new attacks
00:05:31 US war capacity and sanctions pressure
00:12:20 Strait of Hormuz and shipping tolls
00:20:55 UAE OPEC exit and Gulf state risks
00:31:35 Resistance doctrine and ideology
00:39:58 Iran terms for any future deal
00:47:18 Closing and where to follow Marandi