Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
🚨 New Strikes Imminent. Iran Prepares Knockout Blow | Prof. S.M. Marandi
0:00
-49:33

🚨 New Strikes Imminent. Iran Prepares Knockout Blow | Prof. S.M. Marandi

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 01, 2026

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi of the University of Tehran about conditions in Iran, the risk of a new US and Israeli attack, sanctions and shipping pressure in the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf state exposure, OPEC, ideology and resistance, and the lessons of past nuclear talks. Marandi argues Iran now wants mutual steps, tougher terms, and no more one sided deals.

Links:

Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X

https://x.com/s_m_marandi

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:26 Iran update and threat of new attacks

00:05:31 US war capacity and sanctions pressure

00:12:20 Strait of Hormuz and shipping tolls

00:20:55 UAE OPEC exit and Gulf state risks

00:31:35 Resistance doctrine and ideology

00:39:58 Iran terms for any future deal

00:47:18 Closing and where to follow Marandi

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