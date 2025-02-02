New Study: THIS Is Why The West Is Really Doomed

n his new book "The Ukraine War and the Eurasian World Order", Professor Glenn Diesen argues compellingly that the way the world used to work not only for the past century, but for the past 500 years is over and done with. From here on, the global system will be much more dynamic, multi-polar, and much more complex. Professor Diesen also shows how Ukraine has been a pawn in the hands of NATO warmongers who despite their best efforts, however, have not been able to break even one of their strategic rivals in the system. The time of Western impunity is ending. The question is, what comes next? Get his book from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Ukraine-War-Eu... Get his book from the publisher: https://www.claritypress.com/product/... Glenn Diesen is a professor at the University of Southeast Norway and an associate editor at the Journal “Russia in Global Affairs”. Many of you certainly know him from this work with the YouTube Channel “The Duran”, where he has been conducting numerous wonderful interviews alongside Alexander Mercouris. More from Glenn Diesen: https://www.usn.no/kontakt-oss/tilset...