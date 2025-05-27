Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

New Tarif Narrative, China Winning Friends, US Shortages Coming, Taiwan Changing | Arnaud Bertrand
New Tarif Narrative, China Winning Friends, US Shortages Coming, Taiwan Changing | Arnaud Bertrand

Pascal Lottaz
May 27, 2025

Originally published on 11 May 2025.

You know you are nearing the end of empire when the chief extortionists start asking for ever more money for ever less return. The US is caught in a spiral of economic and moral bankruptcy. To help us take a step back and look at the big picture, I've got today Arnaud Bertrand back on the channel, one of Twitter/X’s best and most profound political analysts. Links:Aranaud’s Twitter/X Profile: https://x.com/rnaudbertrandOur new Goods Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

