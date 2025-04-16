Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

New York Times: USA Running All Operational Decisions in Ukraine, Wants More Ukrainians To Die.
Apr 16, 2025

Original published on 1 Apr 2025.

The New York Times article that just came out over the weekend is the second one in a year that admits the deep and scrupulous ways in which the USA has been directly fighting this war against Russia. Not through a semi-independent proxy, but by way of directly organising and coordinating attacks with the Ukrainians little more than front-line executioners of Washington's "Kill Chain"—as they them selves apparently called it. And the worst things of all: The Americans even blame Ukraine for not sacrificing enough men and resisting sending more young men to die at the front lines. Absolute depravity.

