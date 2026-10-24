Next Iran Strike Immanent. West Asia On Brink | Prof. Leila Hudson

Dr. Leila Hudson assesses the very real risk of more escalation in West Asia as Israeli elections and American midterms approach. She discusses Iranian strategic discipline, decentralized military organization, Yemen’s asymmetric warfare and the changing security calculations of Gulf states. Hudson explores funeral diplomacy, Syria’s cautious regional positioning and the danger of sectarian polarization. The conversation also considers Israeli and Emirati influence across East Africa, contested regional alliances and the prospects for diplomacy as American power and security guarantees face growing pressure.Leila's Links:University of Arizona profile: https://profiles.arizona.edu/person/l...Lines of Flight, Assemblages of Home: Syrian Women Displaced: https://press.syr.edu/supressbooks/86...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 West Asia and the risk of renewed escalation05:02 Elections and an October surprise16:16 Iran’s decentralized military resilience22:59 Yemen and the limits of expensive warfare27:58 Iran, the Gulf and changing alliances31:31 Funeral diplomacy and regional relationships36:06 Syria’s restraint and Iraq’s uncertainty42:39 East Africa, alliance maps and divide-and-rule
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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