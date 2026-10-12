The US Regime-Change Industrial Complex is currently working in over-drive when it comes to consolidating Washington's power over the Western Hemisphere: The next country on the chopping block is Brazil and its only the latest in many regime change operations the USA has been conducting over the past 70 years in Latin America.Economist Mark Weisbrot joins me to discuss Brazil’s election and Washington’s influence across Latin America. He examines household debt, central bank policy, Argentina’s dependence on international lending, and the political power of dollar sanctions. Their conversation explores Venezuela, Bolivia, Haiti and Ecuador, contrasting economic sovereignty with external intervention. Weisbrot also distinguishes humanitarian aid from political interference, challenges prevailing accounts of Bolivia’s election crisis, and considers whether the region’s current rightward shift can deliver lasting improvements in ordinary people’s lives.Mark's Links:Center for Economic and Policy Research: https://cepr.netMark Weisbrot’s research and articles: https://cepr.net/peopl...Article on Brazil’s election: https://cepr.net/publi...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Introducing Dr. Mark Weisbrot03:11 Brazil: Lula, Bolsonaro and household debt07:58 Trump’s pressure on Brazil and the courts14:41 Argentina, dollar debt and sanctions27:38 NGOs, USAID and humanitarian aid33:44 IMF policies and Bolivia’s election crisis47:00 Haiti, Ecuador and economic sovereignty57:52 Brazil’s prospects and Latin America’s future
Next Regime Change: US Election Meddling Targets Brazil, Latin America | Dr. Mark Weisbrot
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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