Next Salami Slice: NATO's Attacks St. Petersburg Via Baltic States | Stas Krapivnik

Stas Krapivnik discusses drone strikes, Russia’s response, and the risk of a wider European war. Krapivnik argues that Western involvement and pressure around Kaliningrad could trigger dangerous escalation. They examine his assessment of Russian missile capabilities, European unrest, Ukrainian supply routes, and developments along the front. The conversation also considers Ukraine’s strategic depth, potential settlement terms, and how autumn mud, fog, and winter weather could affect drones, logistics, and the pace of military operations in Ukraine.Stas's Links:YouTube: / @mrslavikman X: https://x.com/STANISKR...Substack: https://zmeigarinich.s...Telegram (English): https://t.me/staswasth...Telegram (Russian): https://t.me/stastydai...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Introduction and drone strikes05:03 Drone routes and Western involvement13:30 Oreshnik and the danger of escalation17:34 Escalation scenarios and Kaliningrad26:09 European unrest and Russia’s dilemma36:01 Front lines, encirclement and logistics46:23 The Dnieper and possible Russian objectives49:34 Settlement terms and the winter battlefield
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Stas Krapivnik discusses drone strikes, Russia’s response, and the risk of a wider European war. Krapivnik argues that Western involvement and pressure around Kaliningrad could trigger dangerous escalation. They examine his assessment of Russian missile capabilities, European unrest, Ukrainian supply routes, and developments along the front. The conversation also considers Ukraine’s strategic depth, potential settlement terms, and how autumn mud, fog, and winter weather could affect drones, logistics, and the pace of military operations in Ukraine.Stas's Links:YouTube: / @mrslavikman X: https://x.com/STANISKR...Substack: https://zmeigarinich.s...Telegram (English): https://t.me/staswasth...Telegram (Russian): https://t.me/stastydai...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Introduction and drone strikes05:03 Drone routes and Western involvement13:30 Oreshnik and the danger of escalation17:34 Escalation scenarios and Kaliningrad26:09 European unrest and Russia’s dilemma36:01 Front lines, encirclement and logistics46:23 The Dnieper and possible Russian objectives49:34 Settlement terms and the winter battlefield