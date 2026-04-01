Next US Crime Against Humanity: Caribbean Mass-Slaughter | Dr. Richard Byron-Cox

Not just Cuba, but the entire Caribbean region is under intense US threat from blockade, hunger, bombing, and old colonial habits dressed up as foregin policy. Today, I speak with Dr. Richard Byron-Cox, a Caribbean-born author with a PhD in public international law, about Cuba’s deep crisis, Haiti’s long suffering, and the wider struggle of small states facing raw power. The discussion moves from the history of the Monroe Doctrine and the Cuban Revolution to present claims about sanctions, energy shortages, intervention, and fear across Caribbean waters. I also push the question of whether change can come from law, diplomacy, public pressure, or reform inside the West itself. The result is a hard exchange on justice, sovereignty, resistance, and the future of shared human life.

Dr. Byron-Cox's Links:

Were Mama’s Tears in Vain?: https://www.abebooks.com/9781969368486/Mama%E2%80%99s-Tears-Vain-Byron-Cox-Richard-1969368489/plp

Living in wisdom – an examination of human nature: https://www.abebooks.com/9781970749342/Living-wisdom-examination-human-nature-1970749342/plp

The Story of Paulene Bramble: Book One: https://www.amazon.com/Story-Paulene-Bramble-Springs-Blossoms-ebook/dp/B0DDVN4JJ9

Neutrality Studies substack:

https://pascallottaz.substack.com

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https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch & Donations:

https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Cuba under blockade

00:01:07 Caribbean politics and US pressure

00:08:30 Conditions inside Cuba

00:11:00 Haiti and Caribbean neocolonialism

00:20:13 Resistance history and African roots

00:31:51 Regional alliances and coercion

00:38:29 Reform power and imperial decline

00:52:09 Common humanity and final reflections