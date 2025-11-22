Next US War Will Be DEVASTATING | Stanislav Krapivnik

Originally published on 21 Nov 2025.
Donald Trump is getting ready for all out war with Venezuela, even the aircraft carrier group USS Gerald R Ford, has by now arrived in the Caribbean. At the same time, Trump also threatens intervention in Nigeria to allegedly "protect christians". What happened to the US peace president? To discuss this I'm joined again by Stanislav Krapivnik, a former US Army officer, supply chain executive.
