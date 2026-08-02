No Strikes on Iran, Gulf States Intervene, Trump Claims Deal Near

Trump called off the largest strick on Iran since the beginning of the war that he had been hyping up himself. In a Truth Social tweet, he said that a deal was near. Well, let's review what this actually means and why he was forced to TACO once again.Support us:https://pascallottaz.substack.com https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth... Important Sources:Aljazeera Desalination Article: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3...Trump Tweet: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTr...Time Stamps00:00 TACO Sunday: The Iran Strike That Didn’t Happen05:52 Trump’s Post: Threats, Reversal, and a Claimed Deal10:37 Iran’s Leverage over Gulf Infrastructure17:50 Iran’s Conventional Second-Strike Strategy34:50 Is the Danger Over? Strategic Outlook
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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