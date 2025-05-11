[Editors Note: This is a reply by Michael Riches, a Canadian writer and educator living in Taiwan for eight years—and previous guest on Neutrality Studies—to an article posted earlier today on Taiwan’s Democratic Façade and the West’s Selective Silence. The article, based on an interview with former RoC lawmaker, Dr. Joana Lei, argues that Taiwan is experiencing serious democratic backsliding. Michael disagrees in substantial ways and adds important context about the politics of Taiwan. His email is published here for the sake of an informed debate.]

I watched the recent interview with Joanna Lei when it was posted, and I just read your Substack e-mail outlining the conversation. I respect your channel for giving a diverse range of opinions, and I like the way you write up these interviews for those who don't have time to watch. But I hope you don't mind if I say that it bothered me a little to hear her words repeated uncritically in the article. It wasn't clear if you were agreeing with her or just summarizing her argument. I'd like to provide my own perspective, because the Taiwan you described sounds completely foreign to me, especially the part about sliding toward authoritarianism.

Firstly, when it comes to "jailing opposition members" such as Ko Wen-je, there have been several national DPP figures jailed, charged or detained on corruption allegations since Lai Ching-te and the new legislature were sworn in last May: Legislators Lin Dai-hua and Lin I-chin, former Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan, and city councillors Chen E-jun, Lin Ming-je and Lai Mei-hui. I can't see this as "political persecution" by a partisan judiciary when virtually equal numbers from both sides have faced corruption charges since the election: On the KMT side it is two current legislators, one former legislator, two city councillors, and two magistrates.

But if Ko's case is labeled as persecution, then it must be remembered that it was under the KMT that DPP president Chen Shui-bian was jailed, just six months after his term ended in 2008. Chen was held for 31 days before being offered bail, but re-detained two weeks later and stayed imprisoned for eight months until being found guilty. He spent six years in jail and remains on lifetime parole. Was Chen prosecuted by an "independent judiciary" or by the KMT?

DPP supporters today agree that Chen was corrupt. Similarly, objective citizens look at the unusual wealth Ko Wen-je accumulated on an annual salary of US$70,000 as Taipei mayor, and they don't see a purely political motivation for the charges. The KMT would have prosecuted Ko, too, if he hadn't been their coalition partner. Ko stabbed the KMT in the back by reneging on a ticket-sharing deal before the election, and if they had an outright majority in the legislature, it would be easy to see them using the same evidence to oust a rival.

Here are two conclusions I have made over the years, illustrated in the examples above: 1) Taiwanese do not see anything unusual about any lawmaker, from ANY party, being charged with taking bribes or graft, given that Taiwan has a history rife with corruption. This is NOT the DPP "jailing its opposition." This is just what goes on in politics here, from all sides, and usually the charges are valid. 2) Ko's three months in detention before getting bail was indeed unjust by Western standards, but this is how the harsh justice system works for all Taiwanese. Just ask Chen Shui-bian, or anyone who is sent directly to several months of "rehab prison" for having a few marijuana leaves in their pockets.

As for Taiwan's recall system, the campaign against Taiwan's first successfully recalled legislator was initiated by the KMT (Chen Po-wei in 2021). The KMT set the precedent!

The mass recall effort underway right now is in response to a bafflingly enormous cut to social programs and healthcare, which the KMT did not mention in their campaign (Taiwan doesn't even have much national debt to justify the cuts). The voters who put the KMT into narrow margins of victory were sending a message to the DPP to temper their hostilities with China and reduce housing costs, not to initiate a right-wing social agenda. Similarly, when voters in Kaohsiung recalled KMT mayor Han Kuo-yu (the first non-DPP mayor in decades), it was because he announced his run for president six months after being elected. If he had served one term first, perhaps that would have been fine. But the people of Kaohsiung resented that he was using the fluke victory as a launch-pad for greater ambitions without bothering to focus on his job for more than a few months. The vote was over 90% in favor of removal, so it was hardly a partisan issue.

Similarly, the current recall efforts are not entirely partisan -- there is palpable anger at the KMT over the budget issue. Perhaps the low signature threshold makes it too easy to start a recall, but at the end of the process there will be a democratic vote open to everyone. The people can return the KMT legislators to their seats, if they so wish.

So, to say that Taiwan is sliding into authoritarianism just sounds absurd to me. I know this has been a long missive. It was originally short, but I felt I needed to flesh it out with facts and details.

Michael Riches’ Substack can be found here: subtopical.substack.com.