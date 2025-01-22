Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
NOW Neocons Are READY: Make Taiwan The Ukraine Of Asia
0:00
-41:30

NOW Neocons Are READY: Make Taiwan The Ukraine Of Asia

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jan 22, 2025

The provocations from Washington just never stop. Be it Nancy Pelosi visiting Taipei or US military personell stationed on some of Taiwan's closest Islands to mainland China, the US is upping its game to make sure China is provoked into a corner form which only war can result. Donald Trump just staffed his cabinet with people who want to bring peace to Europe to focus all their warfare on Asia. The signs for Taiwan (and the Philippines) are bad. To discuss the unfinished but currently peaceful Chinese Civil War, I'm joined today by Dr. Joanna Lei, a scholar, business women, US media executive, and former Senator in the ROC parliament and the US-American scholar, Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, an economics Professor at Columbia University. Read more from Jeffrey Sachs: https://www.jeffsachs.org

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture