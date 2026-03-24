Nuclear Power Plant Attack, Oil War Escalation, Restraint Off | Larry C. Johnson

The war is getting worse with the Israeli regime striking at nuclear power facilities in Iran. At the same time, Iran's parliamentary speaker announces 'eye for an eye' doctrine in the war. Clearly, the US/Israeli tag-team is has not given up on the dream of subduing Iran with a bombing campaign alone. Yet, as Larry Johnson points out, that didn't work even in the Second World War against Japan, and it's not succeeding now. So what's next? Join for a talk with Larry.
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