Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Nuclear Power Plant Attack, Oil War Escalation, Restraint Off | Larry C. Johnson
0:00
-48:48

Nuclear Power Plant Attack, Oil War Escalation, Restraint Off | Larry C. Johnson

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Mar 24, 2026

The war is getting worse with the Israeli regime striking at nuclear power facilities in Iran. At the same time, Iran's parliamentary speaker announces 'eye for an eye' doctrine in the war. Clearly, the US/Israeli tag-team is has not given up on the dream of subduing Iran with a bombing campaign alone. Yet, as Larry Johnson points out, that didn't work even in the Second World War against Japan, and it's not succeeding now. So what's next? Join for a talk with Larry.

Support us on Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

Our Store / Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Support Larry here: https://sonar21.com/contact-sonar21/#support

Larry on Substack: https://substack.com/@larrycjohnson

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture