NYT Report: US & Venezuela Opposition Plotting Regime Change. US In Full War Preparation.
Oct 01, 2025

Originally published on 30 Sept 2025.

The president of peace is preparing yet another war, this time in South America. A legacy foe of Trump's first term, Mr. Nicolos Maduro is in the cross hairs (again) and the ground is being readied for an all-out intervention in Venezuela. This is not even new, the playbook is an old one—a mix of 2019 and 1989 the Trump administration is currently reading the legal grounds for claiming an Anti-Drug operation when in fact we are seeing nothing short of preparations for war with a foreign government.

