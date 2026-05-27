Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
4h

Switzerland have set themselves a high threshold to climb in order to undo the truly myopic, short sighted decision taken by their political elites, taken in order they be seen going along to get along, eagerly supporting the bellicose and belligerent behaviour of the Van der Leyer led E.U to punish Russia, bring it to heel, no more for Swiss elites was it considered acceptable to maintain the decades old neutral stance that had served the nation so well, especially the last global conflagrations.

Instead they chose appeasement, appeasing the E.U, U.K, US warmongers over standing up to maintain, preserve and uphold a position, few nations in modern times could sincerely lay claim unto… total neutrality, something the Swiss earned plenty of admiration and kudos for, trouble is, you can’t just switch back on, like a power point, neutrality, it is earned over decades, through respect earned, trust especially both traits lost when Switzerland inexplicably determined, war was preferable to neutrality, peace…

.

Now they are an armed, co belligerent, no longer safe from reprisal attacks by any adversary.. the bigger question is why, who benefitted, sure as shit wasn’t the Swiss electorate.. makes you truly wonder, perhaps CERN, the machinations of everything occasioning CERN, behind the scenes has something, a lot, more to do with it all.. than most actually realise…just saying..

Kia Kaha (Stay strong) From New Zealand

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