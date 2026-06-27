Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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The Sir Toby Papers's avatar
The Sir Toby Papers
4h

Excellent essay. What you are eluding to towards the end of the essay by saying that Europe needs to do some deep introspective work I agree with, and I think that one of the things they need to work with is what some call 'Post-Colonial Anxiety' (paralysis caused by unprocessed historical guilt).

I have - partially unsuccessful I must add - been trying to understand Europea apparent moral deficit and I think it may stem from three interlocking drivers: Technocratic Substitution (replacing ethical judgment with administrative procedure), Post-Colonial Anxiety (paralysis caused by unprocessed historical guilt), and Fragmented Identity (the inability to form a cohesive "We").

Technocratic Substitution: Ethics as Administration

The first driver of the European deficit is the Technocratic Substitution. In the US, the "Servile Education" produces consumers. In Europe, it produces administrators. The European project has attempted to solve moral problems through regulation, directives, and committees. This creates a dangerous illusion: that if we have a rulebook, we have morality.

The Illusion of Neutrality: European technocrats often believe that by removing "passion" and "ideology" from governance, they achieve objectivity. But the concept of the Village Worthies (the "Thieves of Virtue") serves as a profound warning: virtue cannot be proceduralized. When a moral dilemma arises (e.g., migration, war, economic inequality), the European response is often to form a committee, draft a report, and issue a statement.

Post-Colonial Moral Anxiety: The Paralysis of Guilt

The second driver is Post-Colonial Moral Anxiety. Unlike the United States, which often operates under a myth of "innocent exceptionalism," Europe carries the heavy, unprocessed baggage of its imperial history.

The Refusal to Name Power: European elites are often terrified of being accused of "neo-colonialism." Consequently, they refuse to name power dynamics clearly. When European nations intervene in Africa or the Middle East, the discourse is rarely about "interest" or "strategy"; it is framed as "development," "stability," or "humanitarian aid." This linguistic evasion prevents the "Test of Universalizability." If you cannot admit that your actions serve your own interests, you cannot hold yourself to a higher standard. You are trapped in a defensive posture where every action must be justified as altruistic, making genuine self-scrutiny impossible.

The Export of Guilt: This anxiety leads to a peculiar form of moral displacement. Europe often directs its moral concern outward—toward distant conflicts, refugee crises, or climate change—while neglecting the erosion of solidarity within its own borders. The "Higher Standard" requires looking inward first. But for Europe, looking inward feels like reopening old wounds of guilt. So, the gaze is turned outward, creating a "performative morality" that looks impressive in Brussels but fails to address the rotting social fabric of cities like Marseille, Athens, or Berlin.

The "Savior" Trap: This anxiety fuels the Positive Golden Rule. Because Europe fears being seen as "bad" (colonialist), it over-compensates by trying to "save" everyone. This creates a Paternalistic Overreach where the EU imposes its values on others, not because it respects them, but because it is desperate to absolve its own historical guilt.

Fragmented Collectivism: The Weak "We"

The third driver is Fragmented Collectivism. Europe is not a single nation; it is a collection of nations with deep, often conflicting histories. The "European Identity" is thin, a legal construct rather than a cultural reality.

The North-South Divide: The moral solidarity between Germany and Greece is fragile, fractured by economic resentment.

The East-West Divide: The moral consensus between Poland and France is strained by differing views on sovereignty, rule of law, and history.

The Result: There is no single "European" circle of moral concern. When a crisis hits, the "We" fractures into "Us vs. Them." This fragmentation makes the "Higher Standard" impossible to apply collectively. A German leader cannot easily hold Germany to a higher standard if the Polish leader is accusing them of imperialism, and vice versa.

The Consequence: This fragmentation forces the EU to rely on Technocratic Substitution to hold itself together. Since there is no shared "We," the only glue left is the "Rulebook." The bureaucracy becomes the substitute for community.

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
4h

Add to this list the 'little Russians', the Serbs, that the West has decided are also on the shit list. So it is legit to take their lands in Kosovo and create a military colony for NATO bases, for Croatia to join the EU without accepting the 250K Serb refugees it ethnically cleansed back into its lands, and on and on..

The Hapsburgs had a saying in WWI, " Serbien muss sterbien" - Serbs must be killed/slaughtered. They didn't hide the racism. Just like modern day Israelis openly express their hatred of all things Palestinian, they felt that their hatred of all things Serb was not only justified but morally correct.

Fuck these people is what I say.

If I were the ruler of Russia, not only would I have already taken out that fucking little zionazi Smellensky, but I also would have taken out that pedo Macron, Starmer and that aristocunt Wonder Lying..

But that is precisely what I am not the ruler of Russia or any other nation.. I am a hot head who would cut off heads first and then think about the consequences..

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