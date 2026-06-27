An AI updated version of a classic russophobic depiction of Europe.

Last week I attended a conference on Russophobia, as described here. The following are my reflections on a topic I was only vaguely familiar with through the writings of Glenn Diesen and Guy Mettan, but which I had never investigated properly myself.

Dialectical Racism

The most important insight I took away from the week-long discussion in Pskov was that Russophobia is first and foremost a political phenomenon, a form of racism, intentionally fostered, and remarkably similar to antisemitism (as Yakov Rabkin pointed out). It creates a hollow but dialectical stereotype of a group that needs to be othered.

In the case of Russophobia, the imagined character of “the Russian” is on the one hand weak and ridiculous: lazy, drunk, stinking, stupid, and complicit in his (and often also her) own enslavement by the despotic state, which the Russians are too dumb to rise against. We could call this part of the racist stereotype “imbecile Russia”.

On the other hand, the same stereotype describes Russians also as threatening, brutal, treacherous, animal-like (bears), and of an intense immorality. Let’s call this one “savage Russia”. Alexander Mercouris, at the mentioned conference, did a marvelous job of listing Western novels, plays, and films over the last 250 years in which this caricature is being portrayed again and again.

On the political level, the imbecile and the savage function as the two sides of a straw-man argument for Western societies to latch on to. The imbecile savage is easy to ridicule and hate at the same time. The laughter at the stupidity of Russia eradicates fear about it, and the hate of its insane brutality and treachery creates the will—sometimes even the psychological need—to seek its total destruction. It’s what motivates comments like those by Kaja Kallas about breaking up Russia into smaller nations to make it finally go away—like the spider or cockroach in your bedroom that you need to know is gone or dead before you can finally catch some sleep.

War Racism

Looking back at the last four years of war, the imbecile savage provided a constant narrative undertone in what Richard Sakwa calls the Political West. Especially Europe’s drive toward remilitarization would not be possible without it.

The believed ridiculousness and weakness are at the heart of claims about Russia being so poor and dumb that their army had to fight with shovels or use dishwasher chips to power its tanks. At the same time, we are told countless times the same Russians are so brutal and unpredictable that out of their evil nature, they might attack Europe and slaughter their way through to Portugal if not stopped in Ukraine.

Hence, on the one hand, the imbecile savage is a threat to all of humanity because it is brutal and despotic. Yet, on the other hand, it is also dumb and unworthy. What follows implicitly—and logically—is that only force can stop the savage. But, luckily, it’s going to be an easy task, since the savage is also stupid. So fear not, Europe, for all you need to do is to arm yourself, and you shall prevail. The imbecile savage is dangerous but defeatable. Therefore, fight we must.

Once you sharpen your eyes for the imbecile savage, you’ll find it at the heart of so many of the West’s war narratives. It’s quite fascinating.

Reconciling Stupidity

While depressing, this insight at least gives me some intellectual closure as it makes it a little bit easier to understand why so many people would believe the self-contradicting stories we are told in mass media about the Ukraine Proxy War. The propaganda about the underlying nature of the imbecile savage is so much older than the war and so deeply learned that whoever is not aware will fall right into the trap. Westerners simply connect current affairs with the racist stereotype—et voilà, you’ve got yourself a functioning and deeply rooted narrative about “the other” that can and will be repeated in society ad nauseam since it confirms what is believed to be well known anyhow.

That also finally gives me a clue as to why in the Global South the ratcheting up of war fever against Russia did not work. While India, China, and many others opposed and criticized Russia for the invasion of Ukraine back in 2022, they refrained from going into an anti-Russian frenzy. Rather, they looked at the situation objectively, trying to understand Russia’s motivations—something you can only do if you are not poisoned with a hollow stereotype about it. Many in the Global South also seem to intuitively understand the racist nature of the West’s portrayal of Russia since they themselves have been on the receiving end of such colonial European mechanisms.

Even my dear Japan did not join the militarism against Russia the way Europe did. While Tokyo is rearming, that is mostly done in the name of defending against China and North Korea (another unconfronted ghost of the past and a discussion for next time). Japan never sent weapons to Ukraine, let alone coordinated attacks on the Russian mainland as the NATO war alliance is now doing. While there is some fear in Tokyo about the future of Russian-Japanese relations, I can say with certainty there is very little Western-style Russophobia. Academic institutions still hire Russian researchers, orchestras can still play, and Russian culture is still appreciated. Political animosity is directed toward the Russian government but more out of a geopolitical necessity—being part of the US hub-and-spokes system, not out of hate.

Unconfronted

Overall, I think Alexander Mercouris’ analysis is the most pertinent: Russophobia “works” because the racist nature of this stereotype has never been confronted by the Euro-American conquistadores who did similar things to other peoples. In the West (the Americas) as well as in Australia and New Zealand, they managed to genocide their way into the lands they colonized. In the East and the South, they also went on insane rampages (Congo, Algeria, Palestine, Vietnam, to name just a few) but they ultimately hit roadblocks that stopped them. Some of the underlying racisms were confronted out of necessity—against blacks, against Jews, against Asians—but others remained very much intact. Russophobia is one of them.

Until and unless the Euro-Americans start doing some deep introspective work as a “value community”—as they like to call themselves—we won’t get over this, and the imbecile savage will inspire the worst in people who have proven over centuries what kind of savagery they themselves are capable of.

God, have mercy and send us some introspection. Please.

We really need it now.