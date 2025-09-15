Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jojo blue's avatar
Jojo blue
1h

The EU was always NATO, they just pretended it wasn't... and it was always the right hand of the West... everything was clear that what would happen... now it's happening and we can only watch...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tony Schumacher-Jones's avatar
Tony Schumacher-Jones
1h

The US acts like a bacteria- a rather poor analogy I know - that is, it will keep expanding until it meets something that is a barrier to this expansion. If it is not checked it will simply overwhelm whatever organism it comes into contact with. Perhaps all empires are like this. Perhaps this is just the way of things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture