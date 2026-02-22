Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Jung's avatar
Robert Jung
13h

I wonder if you will ever hear from them. Personally I like the email but these people are not the right people for this job. Kallas particularly has a huge chip on her shoulder. She is sadly definitely a war monger and the wrong person for the position. Like Marco Rubio is the wrong person in his job. Too many wrong people in jobs that they are totally unqualified to have.

Thank you Pascal

Reply
Share
Bente Petersen's avatar
Bente Petersen
12h

Glad there are still people ... even in the Eurpean Parliament who not only have the courage to speak up against current politics of the EU, speak truth to ''power'' BUT also has the knowledge and ability and track record to make peace....

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture