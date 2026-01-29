Outsmarting Great Powers: Neutrals In Maritime Multipolarity | Drs. S. Cattelan &. F. Dhondt

Originally published on Jan 27, 2026.

Everyone thinks neutrality means staying out of trouble. But what if it's actually about diving straight into the chaos to stay involved? We need to ask: is international law just a tool for the powerful, or can the little guys use it to strike back?To find out, I brought in Dr. Stefano Catellan and Professor Frederick Dhondt from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel. They’ve spent years digging into this history for their new book, Small Power Neutrality and the Law of the Sea, uncovering how small nations used the open ocean to outsmart the world's biggest empires.Links:[Book] Small Power Neutrality and the Law of the Sea: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Small-Neutra...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

