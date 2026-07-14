Palestine & The REAL Story of October 7 | Ali Abunimah

Ali Abunimah discusses live in Zürich in June 2026: The real story about Israel you won't hear on mainstream news. Ali discusses October 7 reporting, claims of sexual violence, media coverage of Palestine, and the US-Israel relationship. He also speaks about BDS, Gaza’s death toll, Swiss neutrality, support for student activists, and the role of electoral politics and public pressure in changing policy.Links:The Electronic Intifada: https://electronicintifada.netNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00 Introduction and October 713:00 Claims of sexual violence on October 723:09 Media propaganda and Israeli intelligence36:43 Who holds power in US-Israel ties?46:40 Amnesty reports and ZAKA claims01:01:01 BDS and keeping Gaza in focus01:11:05 Swiss neutrality and Palestinian voices01:17:19 Mamdani, elections and public pressure
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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