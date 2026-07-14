Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Palestine & The REAL Story of October 7 | Ali Abunimah
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Palestine & The REAL Story of October 7 | Ali Abunimah

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jul 14, 2026

Ali Abunimah discusses live in Zürich in June 2026: The real story about Israel you won't hear on mainstream news. Ali discusses October 7 reporting, claims of sexual violence, media coverage of Palestine, and the US-Israel relationship. He also speaks about BDS, Gaza’s death toll, Swiss neutrality, support for student activists, and the role of electoral politics and public pressure in changing policy.Links:The Electronic Intifada: https://electronicintifada.netNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00 Introduction and October 713:00 Claims of sexual violence on October 723:09 Media propaganda and Israeli intelligence36:43 Who holds power in US-Israel ties?46:40 Amnesty reports and ZAKA claims01:01:01 BDS and keeping Gaza in focus01:11:05 Swiss neutrality and Palestinian voices01:17:19 Mamdani, elections and public pressure

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