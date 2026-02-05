Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Neutrality Studies
[Part 1/3] How (Desperate) Western Media Manufactures Consent For Iran War | Thomas S. Karat
Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Feb 05, 2026

Originally published on Feb 4, 2026.

[Video 1 of 3 from Live Stream]

Thomas Karat from the ‪@saltcubeanalytics‬ Channel breaks down the many desperate attempts of western media to somehow put enough lipstick on the pig of war that the US is trying to conjure up.Please support Neutrality Studies on Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Thomas' Article is here: https://substack.com/@thomaskarat/p-1...Thomas' Youtube Channel:    / @saltcubeanalytics  
Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

 Goods Store: ⁠https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

