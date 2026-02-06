[Part 2/3] The Naked Hegemon: US Fails to Project Power in Iran | T. Karat & R. Rupp

Originally published on Feb 5, 2026.

The onslaught against Iran is not over. And yes, the USA might be using a siege strategy to crack Iran in the end through its economy and civil society. However, the projection of brute force power politics (the way the US used to be able to simply march into Iraq and have its leader hanged) are not working anymore. The US sent its warships to Iran before, once in 2012 and before that in 2007. And both times, the "Armada" was larger than this time. My guest, Rainer Rupp makes the point that this third military attempt is the smallest yet, at a time when Iran is stronger than in the past.

