[Text by Yakov M. Rabkin]

What support is there in Israel for a possible agreement between the United States and Iran?

Israel is not interested in a peaceful solution. Its goal is to establish control over the region and thus eliminate any prospect of granting political rights to the Palestinians. That has been Israel’s policy since its founding. Iran is the only major country in West Asia that concretely and consistently supports Palestinian resistance. Therefore, Israel is doing everything it — and the United States — can to weaken Iran and strip it of its status of regional power. For many years, Israel has carried out subversion against Iran, assassinated Iranian scientists and military commanders, and tried by every means to discredit Iran internationally. Since Iran has no intention of surrendering and is showing strategic initiative that even Donald Trump’s regime is forced to take into account, Israel risks being left alone against a country that the United States has been unable to defeat.

Has Netanyahu managed to turn the current conflicts — in Gaza, Lebanon, and against Iran — into an electoral advantage?

Not really. While Israeli society largely supports aggression against Iran, Lebanon, and the Palestinians, it is divided over Netanyahu. Many blame him for the failure of the security system in October 2023. Moreover, Israel has not achieved any of its stated goals: disarming Hamas, neutralizing Hezbollah, and, above all, defeating Iran, even in alliance with the United States. What then has the Israeli government achieved? The genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, the massacres of Palestinians in the West Bank, and, of course, the destruction of thousands of Iranian citizens. All of this has drastically undermined support for Israel in Western countries, without which it may not survive. As the majority of Americans now condemn Israel, quite a few Israelis recall the prime minister’s boast from several years ago: “I know what America is. America is a thing that can be moved very easily, moved in the direction we want. They will not get in our way.”

Can Tel Aviv sabotage the negotiations?

Without a doubt. Israel has a powerful lobby in the United States, whose effectiveness is not yet affected by public opinion. Just recently, it demonstrated its strength during the Republican Party primaries in the state of Kentucky. Pro-Israel forces invested an unprecedented amount of money to secure the defeat of a candidate who dared to criticize Israel. That victory could, of course, prove to be Pyrrhic, but for now experienced Israeli influence agents such as Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham continue to carry considerable political weight. And Israel itself may attack Beirut again, thereby undermining the possible – so far hypothetical - agreement between Iran and the United States. And for Iran, any peaceful settlement must include Lebanon.

Yakov M. Rabkin is professor emeritus of history at the University of Montreal. His recent books are Israel in Palestine and Zionism Decoded in 101 Quotes.