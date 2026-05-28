Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
1dEdited

We are beating around the bush really.

There is a country that in 2026, openly practices apartheid and mass murder, wages unending wars of agression, invades and occupies its neighbours, ropes other countries in, and sabotages peace. Currently all this is resulting on ongoing murders and the destruction of the global economy and well being.

And the response to all this, from the governments and media of the neocolonial countries, is: " Israel has a right to exist". What's more they all in unison villify and destroy any country that resists and defends it's territory and people from the agression of this genocidal apartheid regime that the German chancellor openly decribes as doing the "dirty work" of the west.

Moreover this Osrael was new created, in living lifetimes of many still with us, by…the west. If it is a Frankebstein, well we know who made it, except not by mistake but entirely on purpose. By colonial action.

Now either some of us are geniuses by understanding that this means the western raison etre is mass murder, genocide and theft of others land and wealth, with "Israel" as it's real face....or we have a case of mass denial of the blindingly obvious.

Perhaps its time to focus more on deconstructing why the west is built around mass murder and theft, instead of treating "Israel" as a curious aberration and rogue actor.

If we want peace and nonvoilence in this world, the mission andexistece of this bloc called the west needs to be questioned. Because it’s bloc idebtity that seems aimed at only divisiveness and violence. We are billions of people on this planet in hundreds of countries. What is the purpose of claiming thete is a “west” that is different and special? Is this not whete the dehumanization and setup for violence begins?

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JohnOnKaui's avatar
JohnOnKaui
1d

Now, if you'd just stop using the euphemism "Israel Lobby" and call it out properly as the Jewish Mob, we might get somewhere.

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