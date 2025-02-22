Peace With Russia Is INEVITABLE. NATO Is In Terminal Decline | Ray McGovern

Originally published on Feb 7, 2025.
[Part 2 of 3] A general peace in Europe with Russia is not a question of if but when even if the neocons left and right of the Atlantic are trying everything to prevent it. The only question is how to get there faster to save thousands of lives. Ray McGovern, a former CIA analyst and long-time political activist for a sane US foreign policy explains why the way to peace might be one that gives Russia everything it demands (and would enforce anyhow) while packaging it as a "great deal" for Donald Trump.Ray McGovern online: raymcgovern.com