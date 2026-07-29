Politics of Collapse Has Begun: Kiev's Is Hiding THIS | Prof. Nicolai Petro

While the Titanic is sinking, its captain is rearranging the chairs on the deck. No number of burning warehouses in Russia can hide anymore that something very crucial broke in Kiev. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island and author of The Tragedy of Ukraine, joins Pascal to discuss Russia’s war strategy, strikes on Odesa, drones, and the search for game-changing weapons. They examine Europe’s role, Ukraine’s political future, postwar radicalization, outside influence, possible insurgency, and Zelensky’s leadership changes.Links:Nicolai Petro’s Website: https://npetro.netNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:16 The war situation and Odesa strikes00:08:06 Wonder weapons and drone warfare00:16:22 Russia’s war aims and strategy00:28:22 Ukraine’s political radicalization00:36:36 Western influence after the war00:41:38 Could violence continue after a settlement?00:49:14 Zelensky’s leadership changes00:59:17 Putin, military planning, and political control
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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