Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Politics of Terrorism: Did Pakistan DOOM Itself? | Dr. Hazrat Bahar
0:00
-59:23

Politics of Terrorism: Did Pakistan DOOM Itself? | Dr. Hazrat Bahar

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 27, 2025

7 May 2025 InterviewsDid Pakistan lose control of the terrorism it created in the name of the USA or is the escalation of recent days part and parcel of how the politics of regional terrorism is conducted?To discuss all this, today I'm talking to Dr. Hazrat Bahar. Dr. Bahar is a postdoctoral research fellow at the Institute for Communication and Media Studies at Leipzig University in Germany. His research focuses on the transformation of Afghanistan's media system over the past two decades and he was recommended to me by a close friend as the right person to discus the ongoing Inida-Pakistan Crisis from the Afghan side, since the politics of the region is inextractably interlinked

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture