Power Moves East: China Teaches USA a Big Lesson | Chas Freeman

Ambassador Chas Freeman, former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia and former assistant secretary of defense, discusses the Trump-Xi meeting, Taiwan, Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, China’s growing role, US war powers, Europe’s drift toward conflict with Russia, and the decline of diplomacy in the West. The talk also covers Gulf politics, Ukraine, media control, and the wider crisis of constitutional government.
Links:
Chas Freeman official website: https://chasfreeman.net
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:16 Trump Xi meeting and Taiwan
00:06:02 China world role and Hormuz
00:22:00 Iran war and US options
00:27:10 US war powers and political decay
00:32:52 Europe Russia and media control
00:39:18 Where to follow Chas Freeman