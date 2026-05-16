Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Power Moves East: China Teaches USA a Big Lesson | Chas Freeman
0:00
-42:08

Power Moves East: China Teaches USA a Big Lesson | Chas Freeman

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 16, 2026

Ambassador Chas Freeman, former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia and former assistant secretary of defense, discusses the Trump-Xi meeting, Taiwan, Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, China’s growing role, US war powers, Europe’s drift toward conflict with Russia, and the decline of diplomacy in the West. The talk also covers Gulf politics, Ukraine, media control, and the wider crisis of constitutional government.

Links:

Chas Freeman official website: https://chasfreeman.net

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:16 Trump Xi meeting and Taiwan

00:06:02 China world role and Hormuz

00:22:00 Iran war and US options

00:27:10 US war powers and political decay

00:32:52 Europe Russia and media control

00:39:18 Where to follow Chas Freeman

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